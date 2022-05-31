Many Blood Donors Turn Out After Shortage Following Shooting

Blood Assurance officials said there was a high turnout of donors following a shortage of blood due to the incident on Saturday in which six youths were shot in downtown Chattanooga.

Officials said, "We saw a wonderful response from the community on Monday. On a typical holiday, we don’t see many blood donors. Today was an exception.

"Here are the numbers as of 7:30 p.m.

Monday:

Donation Centers:

*Downtown Chattanooga: 54

Gunbarrel: 36

North River: 31

*Downtown Chattanooga had more blood donors than any other location throughout the Blood Assurance service area on Monday

"Throughout our entire service area, we welcomed nearly 400 donors on Monday at donation centers and mobile blood drives (Bloodmobile). Again, a great number on a holiday. We expect another good day on Tuesday."