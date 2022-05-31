Some Charges Bound Over, Others Dismissed In Volkswagen Parking Lot Shooting

 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Several charges were bound to the Grand Jury and others were dismissed on Tuesday against 20-year-old Lamel Billups in an April 11 shooting on the parking lot of the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant.

Police said Billups fired 20 shots, including 12 that struck an Uber vehicle or the victims.

An Uber driver was shot one time in the left thigh.

Another person, 19, was shot in the left thigh and grazed on the right thigh. There was a second passenger in the back seat, who was not injured.

Police said the pair in the back seat had just gotten off work and summoned the Uber.

Billups was identified as a contractor for Volkswagen. He was able to enter the parking lot using his current work badge.

Police said Billups earlier had attacked the 19-year-old with a crowbar at the same spot.

Billups appeared on Tuesday before General Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell.

Charges bound to the Grand Jury included one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault related to the shooting of the Uber driver.

Also bound over were charges of reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Dozens of innocent bystanders were in harm's way, it was stated.

Dismissed were two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault related to the other two victims. They have not shown up for any court hearings, it was stated.

The incident was not caught on video.

Billups remains in jail.

He is represented by attorney Jonathan Turner.


