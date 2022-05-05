Republican Nominee For Sheriff Austin Garrett Thanks The Voters

Republican Nominee Austin Garrett released the following statement thanking the voters of Hamilton County.

“Thank you to all those who cast their vote of confidence in me," said Mr. Garrett. “There were 32,210 votes. Unbelievable. I am humbled to have your support, and to all who made it out to celebrate election night with our campaign, Thank you.”

Mr. Garrett, who was unopposed in the Republican contest, will stand unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election and will presumably take his oath of office on Sept. 1.

Mr. Garrett is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 273, a graduate of the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy, and holds a degree in criminal justice from Bethel University.

He is a 25-year veteran of the Chattanooga Police Department and currently serves as chief deputy.

Within the community, Mr. Garrett serves as a board member for the Forgotten Child Fund and YCAP. He has been endorsed by the IBPO Local #673, The Chattanooga Association of Firefighters, and current Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond, among others.





