Republican Nominee For Sheriff Austin Garrett Thanks The Voters

Thursday, May 5, 2022
Austin Garrett
Austin Garrett

Republican Nominee Austin Garrett released the following statement thanking the voters of Hamilton County.

“Thank you to all those who cast their vote of confidence in me," said Mr. Garrett. “There were 32,210 votes. Unbelievable. I am humbled to have your support, and to all who made it out to celebrate election night with our campaign, Thank you.”

Mr. Garrett, who was unopposed in the Republican contest, will stand unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election and will presumably take his oath of office on Sept. 1.

Mr. Garrett is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 273, a graduate of the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy, and holds a degree in criminal justice from Bethel University. 
He is a 25-year veteran of the Chattanooga Police Department and currently serves as chief deputy.

Within the community, Mr. Garrett serves as a board member for the Forgotten Child Fund and YCAP. He has been endorsed by the IBPO Local #673, The Chattanooga Association of Firefighters, and current Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond, among others. 


 


Opinion

How Far Should Modern Day Clergy Extend Their Role In Politics?

Historically, in the United States, there always has been some element of clergy involvement in politics. Within the black church, its leadership has been at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement, as a political voice for the Black community. This occurred mostly during the post Civil Rights Movement of the late 40s through the late 60s. It is safe to assert ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Roe V. Wade In Tennessee

I’ll admit I know so little about Roe versus Wade that I did not know which side of the argument over abortion either party represented yet I am intensely interested in anything that draws this much passion from the American people. I am an on-line subscriber to the Nashville Tennessean, along with several other news sites that I include in my Morning Readings, and Mariah Timms, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Softball Wins 6-1 In Gulf South Tournament

The Lee softball team kept its season alive with a 6-1 victory over Union in the Gulf South Conference Tournament thanks to a complete game gem from sophomore Madison Barnett. Barnett (10-12) dazzled in the circle over the full seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits. She struck out a pair and walked just one. The Lady Flames got things going with a three-run ... (click for more)

Covenant Baseball Opens USA South Tournament Play With 6-3 Win

Bryce Bollinger threw a career-high eight innings and tied a career-high with eight strikeouts as the No. 3 West seed Covenant baseball team took down No. 2 East seed Methodist, 6-3, in the opening round of the USA South Tournament on Thursday night at Cleaveland Field. Covenant (22-17) has won eight straight games and moves into the winners' bracket to face top-seed, and No. ... (click for more)


