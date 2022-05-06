 Friday, May 6, 2022 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

McMinn County Man Charged With Father's Murder Following Multi-Agency Investigation

Friday, May 6, 2022
John Scott Ball
John Scott Ball

A multi-agency investigation involving special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and sheriffs’ detectives from Monroe, Polk, and McMinn counties has resulted in the arrest of John S. Ball, 45, of Etowah, charged with killing his father.

 

Officers with the Etowah Police Department, the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force, and 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office were also involved.

 

On May 1, human remains were discovered in a wooded area on Old Furnace Road in Tellico Plains.

The following day, at the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump, TBI agents and the Knox County Forensic Center joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

 

An autopsy confirmed the identity of the victim as John Henry Ball, 64, of Delano, in Polk County. During the course of the investigation, investigators developed information that identified the victim’s son, John S, Ball, as the individual responsible for his father’s death.

 

On Thursday, John S. Ball was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.

 

Ball has been booked into the Polk County Jail without bond pending his next court appearance.


Weston Wamp Reached Across The Aisle

I followed the Hamilton County Mayoral election closely and I noticed Weston Wamp reached across the aisle to win over Democrats and Independents. His efforts were sincere and much needed today in our polarized country. The U.S. Congress is paralyzed by hyper partisan political brinksmanship and our federal legislative branch is dysfunctional.

Roy Exum: That Beloved 8th Race

So here we are, long after one particular year in the 25 I covered the Kentucky Deby, when we'd gone on the Thursday where they draw for the post (position in the starting gate.) Believe it or not, post position is a huge deal because positions 1 through five can get pinched out at the rail and anything 12 or over must sprint from the outside into unyielding traffic.

Lee Softball Wins 6-1 In Gulf South Tournament

The Lee softball team kept its season alive with a 6-1 victory over Union in the Gulf South Conference Tournament thanks to a complete game gem from sophomore Madison Barnett. Barnett (10-12) dazzled in the circle over the full seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits. She struck out a pair and walked just one. The Lady Flames got things going with a three-run

Former CFC Academy Standout Ana Silva Has Signed With Women’sTeam

Chattanooga Football Club is thrilled to announce the signing of Ana Silva to the 2022 team. Silva was a member of the very first CFC Academy team in 2012 and she's been attending games at Finley for more than a decade. Silva is a fast, technical player who has found success at forward and defender throughout her career, most recently at defender. Even though Head Coach Randy


