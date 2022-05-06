McMinn County Man Charged With Father's Murder Following Multi-Agency Investigation

A multi-agency investigation involving special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and sheriffs’ detectives from Monroe, Polk, and McMinn counties has resulted in the arrest of John S. Ball, 45, of Etowah, charged with killing his father.

Officers with the Etowah Police Department, the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force, and 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office were also involved.

On May 1, human remains were discovered in a wooded area on Old Furnace Road in Tellico Plains.

The following day, at the request of 10thJudicial District Attorney General Steve Crump, TBI agents and the Knox County Forensic Center joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

An autopsy confirmed the identity of the victim as John Henry Ball, 64, of Delano, in Polk County. During the course of the investigation, investigators developed information that identified the victim’s son, John S, Ball, as the individual responsible for his father’s death.

On Thursday, John S. Ball was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Ball has been booked into the Polk County Jail without bond pending his next court appearance.