Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 2-8:

WALLIN DALE ANTHONY W/M 43 MISD OFFICER SMALL DRIVING W/O VALID LICENSE

DITSCH PATRICK JOSEPH W/M 45 MISD OFFICER MULLIS WARRANT THEFT BY DECEPTION

DARDEN KALIUS BERNARD B/M 24 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG BENCH WARRANT HOLD FOR COURT

WEBB ZACHARI SCOTT W/M 49 MSD OFFICER BARRETT DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG TO CONCEAL IDENTITY

BENNETT TIMOTHY WAYNE W/M 60 WARRANT HOLD FOR COURT

FLEETWOOD ROBERT JUNIOR B/M 60 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG POSS COCAINE, POSS SCH II, POSS SCH IV, FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION

HENDRIX JAMES RUSSELL W/M 55 MISD OFFICER HEAD SHOPLIFTING

GOINS CAROLYN GENE W/F 74 MISD OFFICER MATHIS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SHAW DAVID TYLER W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT PROBATION VIOLATION

MILLER DESMOND NOAH W/M 19 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT PROBATION VIOLATION

COFFEY TESSA MARIE W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER JONES POSS SCH I

HUMAN JESSICA MARIE W/F 38 MISD OFFICER BALLARD

GREENE COTY RYAN W/M 27 MISD OFFICER MULLIS DISORDELRY CONDUCT

PITTS ROY LEE W/M 62 MISD OFFICER MAROON FTA

YOUNCE TOMMY DERWIN W/M 55 FELONY FRAME PROBATION VIOLATION

TILLMAN CODY ALLEN W/M 33 MISD OFFICER WILLIAMSON SIMPLE BATTERY

MCGLAMERY CALLEN LEE W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

JACKSON MICHAEL JERMAINE W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

BROWN DOMINIQUE B/M 30 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG AGG ASSAULT, RECKLESS DRIVING

WHITT MAKAYLA ANN NICOLE W/F 24 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT

EATON ROBERT LEE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER WILLIAMSON SIMPLE BATTERY - FVA

NEAL BRYAN DAVID W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER FRANKLIN PROBATION VIOLATION

BIRD DAVID RAY W/M 32 OFFICER WILSON HOLD FOR WHITFIELD COUNTY

LIVELY DONNA FAYE W/F 54 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION OF METH

PEARDON JESSE WILBOURNE W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON WARRANT AGG STALKING

THIVIERGE ANGELA SCARLETT W/F 45 MISD OFFICER HENRY SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

MAXWELL WILLIAM MARSHALL W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MAHROKH ANNA MARIE W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

RUSSO PATRICK W/M 29 MISD HENSLEY THEFT BY TAKING

DUNCAN SAMANTHA ELIZABETH W/F 26 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

ADAMS JIMMY VALENTINO B/M 42 MISD OFFICER BLESCH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, IMPEDING FLOW OF TRAFFIC

FORTSON MARCUS DEWAYNE B/M 19 FELONY OFFICER CRANE POSS.

OF SCHEDULE II SUBSTANCE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, POSS. OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY

WILLIS JOHNNY DEVIN W/M 22 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

BELL ZACHARY JAMES W/M 29 MISD SELF BATTERY, FTA

ALLRED JAMES WILLIAM W/M 56 MISD OFFICER YOUNG HOLD FOR COURT

EDWARDS GLENDA SUE W/F 52 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RUSSELL LAURIE LOU W/F 63 MISD OFFICER FOUTS OBSTRUCTION, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

WILLIS JOHNNY DEVAN W/M 22 OFFICER CAMPBELL

PENNINGTON MICHAEL COLE W/M 31 MISD OFFICER BLESCH DUI, SPEEDING, OPEN CONTAINER

HOWELL TYLER BRIANNA W/F 26 MISD OFFICER FOUTS SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

MULLIN BRIAN KEITH B/M 36 OFFICER HAVEN HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

GASS JUSTIN WADE W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER MOSS POSS OF METH

MCNEESE MARY JOES-VIOLET W/F 28 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FTML, SPEEDING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER

COOPER JUSTIN MATTHEW W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN CONTEMPT OF COURT

GOSS KEVIN WAYNE W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER RUSS PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA – MISD X2

RAMSON CHARLES BARRY B/M 46 MISD OFFICER RUSS FTA X2

GANT DAVID BRADLEY W/M 53 MISD OFFICER DURHAM / MOSS BATTERY - FVA

FITZPATRICK SHANNON RASHAD B/M 37 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

FOX MILTON LEE B/M 52 FELONY OFFICER MILLER TRAFFICKING COCAINE, POSS METH W/INTENT, POSS SCH IV, HIT & RUN, SUSP LICENSE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

JONES NATASHA HAZAL W/F 37 MISD OFFICER RAMEY WARRANT-SHOPLIFTING

JENKINS ANDRAE NMN B/M 55 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

LANGLEY FORREST KEVIN W/M 56 FELONY OFFICER CAMP POSS METH, POSS DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, FLEEING/ELUDING, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FTML, WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, RECKLESS DRIVING, DUI MULTIPLE SUBTANCES, SPEEDING

LAYMAN BRANDON LAMAR W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HARRIS JASMINE PIERCE W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER BROWN WARRANT-INTERFERRING W/CUSTODY

SINARD BRENDA JEAN W/F 61 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON FTA-MISD X2

BIGELOW PATRICIA JOY W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS OF METH

BAKER CASEY ADAM W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS OF METH

GOINS LEVI MASON W/M 20 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI, FTML, SPEEDING, HANDSFREE ACT

LATTA MICHELLE GAIL W/F 55 FELONY OFFICER CAMP DUI, POSS OF METH

MARTIN MARK WAYNE W/M 29 MISD OFFICER WILLIAMSON FTA

BASSETT BRANDON MICHELLE W/M 17 MISD OFFICER SMITH SIMPLE BATTERY - FVA

WINGFIELD DONALD JEFFRY W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER COOK TERRORIST THREATS, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, SIMPLE ASSAULT, PUBLIC DRUNK

LUGO JOSE MORENO H/M 51 MISD OFFICER HENRY NO INSURANCE, NO LICENSE

CAUL JOHN WALTER W/M 34 MISD OFFICER MULLIS LOITERING/PROWLING

BRUMLOW TIMOTHY LEVI W/M 24 MISD OFFICER MATHIS TRESPASSING

REVELS DANIEL KEITH W/M 48 MISD OFFICER GREEN SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

BATTLE JAMICHAEL ANTWON B/M 33 FELONY OFFICER HINCH WINDOW TINT, POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, SUSPENDED LICENSE

MCCLOUD CASEY RYAN W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER CAMP WARRANT - ARSON

MILLICAN II JAMES ROBERT W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER DUNN POSS OF METH

GARNER BRANDON JOSEPH W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER DUNN POSS OF METH