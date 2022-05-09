May 9, 2022
A woman called police and said the day before she was at her friend’s home on North Hickory Street and went into the bathroom. She said she left her purse containing her Tennessee driver's license. When she returned, her driver’s license was not inside her purse. She doesn’t have proof that her friend took her driver’s license, but wanted to document this in case anything happens. ... (click for more)
Members of the Regular Grand Jury in a final report recommended that grand juror tours resume of the Silverdale Jail, the Juvenile Detention Center and CADAS.
The tours were halted during the COVID epidemic.
Jimmy Anderson is the foreman of the Regular Grand Jury.
Here is the final report:
The Grand Jury was comprised of a variety of diversity from all areas of Hamilton ... (click for more)
I followed the Hamilton County Mayoral election closely and I noticed Weston Wamp reached across the aisle to win over Democrats and Independents. His efforts were sincere and much needed today in our polarized country. The U.S. Congress is paralyzed by hyper partisan political brinksmanship and our federal legislative branch is dysfunctional.
A heart-felt video Weston ... (click for more)
On April 30, the day before the mother-daughter duo famously known as The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with Ray Charles, Naomi Judd unexpectedly died after struggling with Hepatitis C and mental health issues. She gave birth to her daughter Wynonna at age 17 and, after a rough start that included several years on welfare, the iconic duo won five ... (click for more)
Seeded fifth Cleveland State softball opened the TCCAA Region VII NJCAA Tournament on Sunday with a thrilling 7-6 nine inning win over number four seed Dyersburg State. Bailee Phillips went the distance winning her 11th game of the year and helped her own cause going 3-for-5 at the plate driving in two runs.
Makala Strickland who joined Phillips with three hits of her own ... (click for more)
Germantown, MD- Chattanooga FC braved monsoon-like conditions Saturday night to triumph 2-1 against East Division leaders Maryland Bobcats and take all three points back to the Scenic City.
Chattanooga FC entered the match in need of points, having only picked up two in its first three games of NISA play. In contrast, Maryland Bobcat had 11 points from five games after a quick ... (click for more)