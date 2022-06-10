he Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis doubles tandem of senior Emma Van Hee and freshman Nicole Abel have earned a No. 7 ranking in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I Women's Ohio Valley Regional rankings, the organization published on Wednesday. Of the 10 doubles teams ranked in the latest release, Van Hee and Abel are one of just three tandems listed ... (click for more)

When people think about playing at a sport’s higher level, they often think of trips to large cities, playing in front of countless spectators and honing the finer parts of the sport. This is all true for Chattanooga FC’s Jacqueline Montes, of course. But away from her college campus and family for a summer, Montes has also picked up another hobby (and vital life skill). “I’m ... (click for more)