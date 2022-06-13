Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee, 7-3, To End Top-Ranked Vols' Season
Chattanooga Area To Deal With Heat Wave Through Friday

Monday, June 13, 2022

The Chattanooga area will be dealing with a heat wave through Friday, and it won't be until Saturday when temps finally dip just below 90.

Temps rose to the mid-90s on Monday, and it will be as high as 97 on Tuesday.

Heat index values are as high as 105 on Monday, and are slated to go to 106 on Tuesday.

It is expected to be 96 on Wednesday, 94 on Thursday and back to 95 on Friday. 

The National Weather Service advises:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.


June 13, 2022

Chattanooga Woman, 47, Drowns In Colorado River At The Grand Canyon

June 13, 2022

Woman Arrested After Large Amount Of Drugs, 17 Guns Found In Teakwood Drive Gun Safe

June 13, 2022

Public Meeting Set Thursday For Mountain Creek Corridor Study


A 47-year-old Chattanooga woman has drowned in the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon. She was identified as Sheetal Patel. Officials at the Grand Canyon said, "On June 11, at approximately ... (click for more)

Police checking out a burglary suspect at 4090 Teakwood Dr. said they located a gun safe at the residence with a large amount of meth and guns. Syltresha L. Brown, 42, of 4088 Teakwood Dr., ... (click for more)

A public meeting and open house for the Mountain Creek Corridor Study will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Red Bank High School Library HUB and Bishop Conference Room. The study boundary ... (click for more)



What Is The Answer To The Shootings And Our Future?

The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God’s people will not teach their children God’s laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God’s laws? No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God’s people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make A Difference

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn’t have been. He is the organizer of this weekend’s March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.” Hundreds of thousands took ... (click for more)

UTC's Curtis, Maxwell Named To Preseason All-American Squad

-Last week, Athlon Sports announced the Chattanooga Mocs at No. 12 in its preseason Top 25. Two very big reasons for that lofty perch are honored this week by the venerable publishers. Seniors McClendon Curtis and Devonnsha Maxwell are on the 24-player preseason All-America squad. They’re two of three Southern Conference performers on the team joined by VMI linebacker Stone ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Earn 1-0 Win Over Visiting Tormenta FC

The Lady Red Wolves women's soccer team won their third match in a row Sunday night beating South Georgia Tormenta FC 1-0 in the comfy confines of CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. The lone goal was scored by Mackenzie Smith in the 34th minute and assisted by Hollie Massey. Dani Krzyzaniak had eight saves for the Lady Red Wolves and earned the shutout. The Lady Red Wolves ... (click for more)


