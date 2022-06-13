Chattanooga Area To Deal With Heat Wave Through Friday

The Chattanooga area will be dealing with a heat wave through Friday, and it won't be until Saturday when temps finally dip just below 90.

Temps rose to the mid-90s on Monday, and it will be as high as 97 on Tuesday.

Heat index values are as high as 105 on Monday, and are slated to go to 106 on Tuesday.

It is expected to be 96 on Wednesday, 94 on Thursday and back to 95 on Friday.

The National Weather Service advises:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.