Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty. He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon. I recognized his name ... (click for more)

I really enjoy my weekly Epoch Times and especially when an issue includes “Dear Next Generation,” which is where a reader passes along wisdom to the younger set who have never gotten a tractor stuck in a muddy field. Jerry Rosner shared a story that is actually intended for young parents who are eager to help their children stand on their own two feet. Or, better yet, “You got ... (click for more)