Woman, 41, Shot On Blanchard Street; Antwan Cook, 38, Is Arrested

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Antwan Cook
Antwan Cook

A woman, 41, was shot Tuesday evening on Blanchard Street.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 3900 block of Blanchard Street on a shooting. Police located a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
 
Police were alerted to a suspect in the area and located him after a brief foot pursuit. After being taken into custody, the suspect, Antwan Cook, 38, was charged with domestic simple assault; resisting stop, arrest; reckless endangerment (with a weapon); and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
 
Witnesses to the incident advised the pair were in a heated verbal altercation prior to the shooting.

