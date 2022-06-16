June 16, 2022
Chancellor Pam Fleenor has dismissed the case in which a Chattanooga attorney was suing the two daughters of Chattanooga Choo Choo founder B. Allen Casey Jr. in connection with his estate.
A woman on S. Orchard Knob Avenue told police her son had been parked across the street earlier and was now sending her threatening messages. Police observed a text message the woman said was from her son. Part of the message reads "I'm kill all y'all just stay away from me u lazy ------ i can kill y'all anytime." The woman believes her son was trespassed from the property, however
An annual conference of Tennessee court officials taking place this week will remain closed to the media and the public after a federal judge denied an emergency petition by a news organization seeking access.
The annual gathering of the Tennessee Judicial Conference — a group that includes active and retired state court judges, clerks and staff attorneys — began Wednesday.
Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty.
He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon.
I recognized his name
During my morning readings on Wednesday I came across a make-sense story on the Business Insider website that laid bare three controversial decisions the Supreme Court will address within several weeks. I share these in the hope the summaries will educate and enlighten our readers.
THE SUPREME COURT COULD SHAKE UP THE NATION WITH UPCOMING LANDMARK DECISIONS ON ABORTION,
The Chattanooga Mocs lost an important member of the family on Tuesday, June 14. John Kalvelage '76, a two-time All-American wrestler at UTC from 1972-76, died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer. Kalvelage, a member of the Chattanooga Hall of Fame Class of 1994, helped lead the Mocs to three top-15 finishes at the NCAA Division II Tournament throughout his career.
The
It was a hot, hot day at AT&T Field Wednesday, probably too hot for a minor league baseball game to be played in downtown Chattanooga
Unfortunately, weather doesn’t always dictate when and if an athletic contest will be played, so the 12:15 start between the Biloxi Shuckers and the host Chattanooga Lookouts went on as scheduled.
Both teams just seemed to be going through