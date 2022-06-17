Food City To Open New East Ridge Store On Wednesday

Shelves are stocked in preparation for the opening next Wednesday of the new Food City in East Ridge. Located on Ringgold Road, the 54,000+ square foot supermarket replaces the company’s existing location across the street and resulted in the creation of 100 new area jobs.

“We’re excited to be opening a new state-of-the-art Food City in East Ridge to serve our loyal customers,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

“They will find the same smiling faces, top quality products and low prices they have come to expect from Food City, along with some great new services and conveniences.”

The location includes an in-store bakery and deli offering fresh baked goods, deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, a large café seating area, Asian wok, fireplace, fresh sushi, hickory smoker, pizza oven, fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections, and full-service catering and event planning. Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated/seasoned oven ready products, a complete selection of top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef. In-house meat cutters are available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food, and produce departments go well beyond the normal fare with a wide selection of specialty, gourmet, and vegan items.

The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items, and more. Rapid checkout service is provided by six check-out lanes and seven self-checkouts.

The location also features a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a private consultation room and walk-up outdoor pick-up window, Food City Gas N’ Go including diesel fuel, GoCart curbside pick-up, home delivery, Starbucks café, offering a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages, as well as an assortment of tasty breakfast sandwiches and pastries. Several award-winning energy saving concepts are also included, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights, and refrigeration systems to motion sensors, 100 percent LED lighting, and open rafter ceilings.



“Our customers are certainly going to enjoy the expanded variety/selection and exciting new conveniences and services,” said district manager Daryl Massey.



Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union will be offering an in-store branch banking option. This is the fifth TVFCU branch inside a Food City store.



“One of our biggest priorities as a credit union is to provide members with an accessible, convenient and enjoyable experience,” said Todd Fortner, president and CEO of TVFCU. “This new branch will enhance our services in East Ridge and surrounding areas while also providing a great opportunity to reach new people. We’re glad to work with Food City to provide a one-stop experience for groceries and banking.”



The technology-driven branch features one device for tvfcuLIVE Stream and two Interactive Teller Machines (ITM), giving members direct access to TVFCU personnel from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST from Monday to Saturday. The full-service branch offers the same services as any other credit union location.

