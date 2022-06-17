 Friday, June 17, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Soddy Daisy Taking Advantage Of $4 Million In Federal COVID Funds

Friday, June 17, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Soddy Daisy is planning for more projects than usual made possible from the $4 million it received in federal COVID relief money. The fiscal year 2022-2023 budget of $15,000,500 that passed on the second and final reading includes two fire engines, a ladder fire truck and three patrol vehicles for the police department. A bigger, better steel bridge in the Big Soddy Creek Park will replace a wooden one that washed away during flooding. It is expected to cost $100,000.

And park improvements will be made at South Park with the addition of a concession stand, a new parking lot and basketball court.

 

The city is paying $667,000 for one of the fire engines up front and will finance the other when the order is placed. And City Manager Burt Johnson was authorized to spend up to $200,000 for a used ladder truck so if a good one is found, the city can move quickly to purchase it rather than waiting two weeks to get approval from the commissioners, and risk losing it. Mr. Johnson said it would be inspected by a representative from Soddy Daisy before the purchase is finalized.

 

To be included in the new budget, the commissioners set the compensation of the city judge for the period of September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023. The city is required to set this amount before elections, said Mr. Johnson. The pay of Judge Marty Lasley was increased two percent to $24,604.85. In the small municipalities in Hamilton County judges are considered part-time.

 

Also, a classification and pay plan was also adopted for all city employees, with all employees getting a three percent raise. One new position will be added in the coming year.

 

In the city manager’s report, Mr. Johnson said that the city has contracted with outside engineers for a hydrology study about water issues on Pine Street. Residents nearby believe problems started with the construction of a new Dollar General store. The engineers have been hired to determine if the city has done all it can do to alleviated any problems, and if not, to determine what else can be done. He said that this is not being done after the fact, and that the store has complied with every process that Soddy Daisy requested. If there is something that can be done, it will be, he said. Any costs will be offset by the taxes that the city receives from the business.

 

In miscellaneous business, a second and final reading for rezoning a large tract of land at 12220 Dayton Pike to R-TZ, residential townhomes was approved. And unused equipment was declared surplus and will be sold.

 

Vice Mayor Robert Cothran gave a reminder that the city’s Fourth of July celebration will be held on Saturday, July 2. Camping will be allowed from Thursday night through 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

 

The first commission meeting in July, regularly scheduled for July 7, has been cancelled.

 

 


Opinion

Chattanooga’s Most Influential Couple

US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022. As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga. For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Darwin Awards

There is nothing funny about somebody getting killed but The Darwin Awards are a true delight, as was delivered over the Internet earlier this week. The annual honor is “earned” by the spectacularly stupid persons who did the human gene pool the biggest service by removing themselves in the most extraordinarily dumb ways. Talk about some idiots. Last year's winner was the fellow ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Blasted 11-2 by Biloxi

Certain summer days are so humid and so hot, time itself seems to get lodged within the breathable blanket of moisture. A second becomes a minute, a walk to the pitchers’ mound becomes a hike, and a 11-4 drubbing by Biloxi morphed into prolonged suffering. The Shuckers slapped out 16 torturous hits over almost three hours of gametime. Francisco Urbaez got the first knock against ... (click for more)

McLemore Announces Stephan Jaegar As PGA Touring Professional

Officials at McLemore Golf Club announced that Stephan Jaegar will serve as their first PGA Touring Professional. In his role, Mr. Jaegar will represent the club and resort on the PGA Tour. While Mr. Jaegar was born in Germany, he attended The Baylor School and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and with his wife, Shelby, considers Chattanooga his home. Mr. Jaegar ... (click for more)


