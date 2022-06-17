 Friday, June 17, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County School Board Approves $950,000 To Have Security Officers In Every School

Friday, June 17, 2022

The County School Board on Thursday night approved spending $950,000 to have an armed officer at every Hamilton County school.

Supt. Justin Robertson said the amount will be enough to provide 25 more School Safety Officers.

He said steps have been taken for emergency management to have access to every camera in in the school buildings and local municipalities have keyless access to school buildings.

School Safety Coordinator Dr. James Corbin said, ."We need to protect our kids. This is giving us an opportunity to have an officer on every campus. And that's been a goal of the district since I've been here since 2019. And we can now do that."

The hiring process on the new officers will get underway soon.


Handsome Brick Home At 1132 East Terrace Had Many Owners

A handsome brick home at 132 (later 1132) East Terrace of Cameron Hill had many owners through the years. It was among the few East Terrace homes on the downhill side of the fashionable address. Most were on the hill above, providing a maximum view. But the outlook must have been quite fine from 132 East Terrace. It was a charming home as well with its fluted porch ornamentation ... (click for more)

Call For Public's Help In Finding 16-Year-Old Dalton Girl Missing Since March 21

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old Aubree Kilgore who has been missing since March 21 from Dalton. Aubree is a white female with black hair, brown eyes and is 5-foot-3 and weighs 105 pounds. She may be in the Dalton area. If you have any information, contact NCMEC at 1-800-The-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga’s Most Influential Couple

US Army Lt. General Don Rodgers (ret.) was laid to rest in his home town of Cookeville, Tn. Thursday, June 16, 2022. As has been eloquently posted on this page, he was truly an American Patriot and an extraordinary leader who chose to live his last thirty or so years in Chattanooga. For many years, I have told his wife June (Scobee-Rodgers) that the two of them together were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Darwin Awards

There is nothing funny about somebody getting killed but The Darwin Awards are a true delight, as was delivered over the Internet earlier this week. The annual honor is “earned” by the spectacularly stupid persons who did the human gene pool the biggest service by removing themselves in the most extraordinarily dumb ways. Talk about some idiots. Last year's winner was the fellow ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Blasted 11-2 by Biloxi

Certain summer days are so humid and so hot, time itself seems to get lodged within the breathable blanket of moisture. A second becomes a minute, a walk to the pitchers’ mound becomes a hike, and a 11-4 drubbing by Biloxi morphed into prolonged suffering. The Shuckers slapped out 16 torturous hits over almost three hours of gametime. Francisco Urbaez got the first knock against ... (click for more)

McLemore Announces Stephan Jaegar As PGA Touring Professional

Officials at McLemore Golf Club announced that Stephan Jaegar will serve as their first PGA Touring Professional. In his role, Mr. Jaegar will represent the club and resort on the PGA Tour. While Mr. Jaegar was born in Germany, he attended The Baylor School and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and with his wife, Shelby, considers Chattanooga his home. Mr. Jaegar ... (click for more)


