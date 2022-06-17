County School Board Approves $950,000 To Have Security Officers In Every School

The County School Board on Thursday night approved spending $950,000 to have an armed officer at every Hamilton County school.

Supt. Justin Robertson said the amount will be enough to provide 25 more School Safety Officers.

He said steps have been taken for emergency management to have access to every camera in in the school buildings and local municipalities have keyless access to school buildings.

School Safety Coordinator Dr. James Corbin said, ."We need to protect our kids. This is giving us an opportunity to have an officer on every campus. And that's been a goal of the district since I've been here since 2019. And we can now do that."

The hiring process on the new officers will get underway soon.