June 2, 2022
An officer responded to 201 Market St., in the parking lot just north of Thai Smile and south of Aquarium Way, where a dog was left in a vehicle. The officer found the black Honda Civic with
The First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is in search of five to 10 more certified lifeguards for the summer season. According to the American Lifeguard Association, nearly half of the nation's
An officer responded to 201 Market St., in the parking lot just north of Thai Smile and south of Aquarium Way, where a dog was left in a vehicle. The officer found the black Honda Civic with a dog inside panting heavily. The windows were cracked but not enough. The officer was able to unlock the car and provide the dog with some water. Thai Smile was gracious enough to give the
An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board:
To Whom It May Concern,
After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine,
As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week's school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life's adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a 'pride' - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true 'King of the Jungle" and the old man decides when to travel,
Pitching – or lack of – has been a topic of discussion for the Chattanooga Lookouts in recent days as they battle to compete in the AA South’s North division.
They entered Wednesday night's game against division-leading Rocket City in third place and a three-game losing streak, but they got good pitching and a little timely hitting to break that streak with an impressive 6-2
Tennessee fans will have ample reason to flock to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday for the start of the NCAA baseball tournament.
And maybe, just maybe, Drew Gilbert again will give them some incentive to linger.
The public address announcer had to plead with UT's faithful to depart last season after the Vols center fielder created riveting theatre with one swing, erasing