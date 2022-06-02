28-Unit Apartment Development Set For McCallie And Central At Site Of Former Coca Cola Mansion

A 28-unit apartment development is planned at Central Avenue and McCallie Avenue at the site of a former Coca Cola mansion.

Three will be two separate three-story apartment buildings if approval is given by the Form Based Code Committee.

It will have mostly two- and three-bedroom units with a few one-bedrooms.

The buildings will have flat roofs and brick exteriors intended to match nearby architecture, it was stated.

There will be one parking level at grade on Central Avenue as well as a parking deck at grade from a rear alley.

Ben F. Thomas, one of the three original founders of Coca-Cola bottling in Chattanooga, had a towered home at this corner. He converted the former W.E. Love home to a place where guests could be entertained royally.

The house was eventually torn down after it had been damaged by fire.