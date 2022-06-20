Police Blotter: Man Refuses To Remove RV After Parking It On A Woman's Property; Dispute Breaks Out At Church Meeting When A Woman Accuses A Man And Gets Spit On

A woman on Pisgah Avenue told police that a man parked his RV on her property without permission. She said he ignored her when she asked him to move the RV and she did not hear from him. Police spoke with the man and he said he would be on the way to resolve the issue. The woman said she needed a report made in case she has to tow the RV.

A man called police from the tow lot at 4300 Rossville Blvd. and explained that his vehicle (a Cadillac Escalade, TN tag ) was towed from his apartment complex to this location. He said that he was parked in the handicap spot and has a handicap placard that goes on his dashboard. He believes that his car was improperly towed. Police then spoke with the owner of the tow lot, who said that he did tow the vehicle and there was no handicap markings of any kind. Police and the man went to the vehicle and found that the handicap placard was near the cup holder of the vehicle, appearing as if it had fallen off of the dashboard and was not clearly visible. The man agreed to pay the tow fee and then left the lot without further incident.

A woman on N. Moore Road told police that someone signed for a mail delivery and stole concert tickets worth $147.

A manager told police that a gas tanker pulled up to deliver gas at the Sam's Club Gas Station, 6101 Lee Hwy. At the same time, a man driving a white diesel truck became angry because he was now cut off from getting gas. She said the man got out of his vehicle, removed one of the cones and told a couple of workers that he would be back to "kick their -----." The man inched his vehicle slowly towards one of the workers, and then vacated the area. The manager said she just needed to document the report in case the man returned to Sam's Club. Police told her to contact Dispatch if he returned.

A woman told police that she came out to the parking lot from work at Amazon, 7200 Discovery Dr., and she observed the rear driver's side door of her vehicle ( Black Jeep Cherokee with a Temp-tag) was damaged. Police observed a small dent in the rear driver-side door.

A man showed police a video he took of a white male trying to open the side door to Ankar's restaurant at 510 Broad St. It appeared the man was going through several keys on a key ring to try to unlock the door. The man finally gave up and walked off, the video shows. Police were not able to locate the man.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 2300 E. 3rd St. on a black Infiniti sedan. The vehicle fled, headed south, and Police were unable to gather any suspect information.

A vehicle reported stolen from the Speedway, 3956 Brainerd Road, was located and recovered by East Ridge PD at Camp Jordan. The vehicle was removed from NCIC and the owner took possession.

Police observed a black Chevy Trailblazer displaying temp tag at 1801 Duncan Ave. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, when the vehicle fled. Police deployed a GPS tracking device, which fell off the suspect vehicle after approximately three minutes.

A woman on Givens Road told police that her husband has been harassing her since they separated. She said he has sent her text messages making vague threats. She said one of the texts said he was serious when he said "until death do us part." The woman wanted a paper trail made in case he came to the home.

While Police were responding to a disorder at the Hayden Place Apartments, 271 Acorn Oaks Circle, a prescription bottle of Dimenhydrinate was found in the area. The suspect and victim both claimed it belonged to an unknown party, who Police could not locate. The prescription pills were taken down to Property.

A disorder was reported at a residence on 14th Avenue. A man and woman said they were in a verbal argument over the man supposedly having an affair with another woman. Police were able to get both of them to calm down and separate for the night.

Police observed an unoccupied black Jeep Compass behind Notre Dame High School, 2701 Vermont Ave., after hours. Police spoke with a man in the vehicle, who identified himself as an alumni of the school and said he was just reminiscing. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants. The man left the area without incident.

While on scene for a different call for service, police observed a white Jeep Compass with a black top and Florida tag come from the rear of the hotel connected to City Cafe, 901 Carter St. As it passed the police vehicle, the officer recognized the windows to be tinted darker than the legal limit. At that time. the officer turned his vehicle around to get behind the Jeep and activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. At that time the Jeep accelerated at a high rate of speed on the entrance ramp of I-24 southbound. The vehicle continued onto I-24 westbound and turned off all its lights. At that time the officer turned off his emergency equipment and disengaged.

A woman on August Drive told police that she and a man were not getting along and having issues

about him continuing to stay in the residence. Police were able to get the man to stay somewhere else for the evening. The man left without incident.

Police observed a woman walking through the parking lot at the Motel Six, 2440 Williams St., around 4:30 a.m.. Officers asked her if she was okay and she said she was staying in the hotel and needed some fresh air.

A man told police that when he arrived at work at SAK Construction, 2701 Chestnut St., that morning, he found that three truck batteries (worth $1,500) had been stolen. No suspect information was available.

A man at LeafGuard pf Chattanooga, 4054 S. Access Road, told police that someone stole two catalytic converters off of two of the company's work vans sometime during the night. He said the second of the two vehicle's catalytic converter was hanging off the vehicle. He tole police he will continue to view the business security footage and if anything helpful is on it he will contact police.

Police located a woman sleeping on the sidewalk at 306 Market St. She was awakened and found to be ok. She got up and gathered her things to leave the area, including throwing away the trash found around her on the ground. She left the area to find sleep elsewhere, as requested.

A man at Star Construction, 4030 S. Access Road, told police that someone attempted to take the

catalytic converter off one of the company's vehicles, but left it hanging. He said the suspect(s)

tool several small construction tools off the back of two of the company's vehicles. He also said the suspect(s) left a backpack that contained several items, including a cell phone, inside. He reported it was found outside of the business's locked front fence that morning. He told police he will view the business security cameras and notify police if he observes anything that will assist with the incident. The back pack was collected and turned into the CPD Property Division as evidence found.

A woman told police that the day before around 4-4:30 p.m. she was at Pop's & Granny's Thrift store, 3238 Wilcox Blvd. She said she left her wallet lying on the front seat of her cousin's Subaru with the window down. She said while inside the store, someone stole her wallet and its contents.

An employee with Fresenius Medical Care, 3810 Brainerd Road, told police someone stole the catalytic converter from the business vehicle. He said the vehicle was parked inside a fenced area when the theft occurred. There is no suspect information.

A man on Vista Hills Drive told police he was in a disorder with another man. He said he paid the other man to work on his vehicle, but the other man is not returning the vehicle. He said he wanted police to stand by as he spoke with the other man and reclaimed his property. Police spoke to the other man, who said the man owes him money for the work that he completed. Both men came to an agreement and exchanged property. Police left the area without further incident.

A disorder was reported at the First Church of the Nazarene, 5455 Terrace. A man told police he and a woman were in a meeting at the church and the woman started accusing him of things that were not true. He said the woman got in his face yelling, and spit landed on his face. He said she was threatening him, but then said she was just yelling at him for things they were disagreeing on. The man said he wanted this documented.