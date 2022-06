Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, KEVIN LEE

205 NIGHBERT AVE LOGAN, 25601

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BLOCKER, ROBYN JENELL

218 SHAWNE PAWN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

ASSAULT



BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE

5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS

302 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE

742 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, KENDRA MARIAH

1818 NEWTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



CARROLL, KENNETH RAY

7934 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CERNAK, DESTANY FREEDOM

2513 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434036

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COLE, MARIAH NICOLE

4619 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



COX, ROBERT BRIAN

1302 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

613 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113317

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, TRAVIS JAY

10703 BEAN DR COLLIGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUB (VOP)



DAVIS, TYRELL ALEXANDER

1101 ARLINGOTN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063202

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)



ECK, DAVID RUSSELL

615 E MLK BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



ELLIS, JAMES THOMAS

213 WAHEELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FARMER, WILLIAM EDWARD

2603 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



GETER, JUSTIN KEJUAN

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 205 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GIL, AALIYAH BRIANNA

6027 LEVY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

3021 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS0

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)



HENSLEY, ENID ELIZABETH

23 WHISPERING PINES DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HENSLEY, TY ALLEN

23 WHISPERING PINES DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772032

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE



HILL, BRYANN MECHELE LEXIS

3516 BURNS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, SHAQUNA TAKELIA

3208 HOYT STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



JENKINS, KRISTOPHER LOYD

4702 LAKE HILL CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT



JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA

2251 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOWERY, DAVID ALLEN

1309 GEORGIAN PL APT 7 DALTON, 307204383

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR

2251 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCMILLAN, SHAWN CLAYTON

2440 WOODRING BRANCH ROAD CHATSWOTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MERRIWEATHER, DARION C

1959 E MCLEMORE AVE MEMPHIS, 381142107

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



MILLER, WESLEY W

221 MULBERRY LN NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPALMORE, CARLIE LYNN7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARKER, MARK SHANE7616 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPAYNE, SAMUEL ALEXANDER1117 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOWERS, ROGER ALLEN125 KINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE(COOK)VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE(KREIS)PRESSWOOD, COURTNEY ANN370 HOMESTEAD CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTREMSON, KENNETH PHIL4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARASSMENTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBLERO-MENDEZ, EYWIN3101 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLSANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN2812 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHIELDS, ANDREAS AARON20540 COLONIAL ISLE DRIVE TAMPA, 33647Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, AVERY MICHAEL3605 HIGHLAND TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE1402 SUNNYFIELD LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STARLING, LARRYSHA DESHAE719 LARKIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA6934 GRAZING LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMAS, EMMITT EUGENE2054 LION HEART LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTTURNER, JAMES RYAN3401 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMEST ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)TURNER, RYAN CHRISTOPHER1364 VILLAGE GREEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARE, DESMAN DANIEL1111 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESWATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL1110 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063105Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILCOX, ADAM CORY113 RALPH LN CHICKAMAUGA, 307072187Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WILLIAMS, DIANTREE201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONWOLFE, ERIK M6418 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, DARIOUS DEVON1200 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA