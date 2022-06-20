Funeral Service Is Friday For Myrakle Le'Nita Moss, Who Died At Scene Of Mass Shooting On McCallie Avenue

Funeral services will be Friday for Myrakle Le'Nita Moss, who was one of three people who died in a mass shooting on McCallie Avenue on June 5.

Two people died of gunshots and Ms. Moss was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing the scene. There were 66 shell casings found at the scene near Mary's Bar.

Ms. Moss, 25, attended Brainerd High School. She was employed at True Love's in-home health care.

She leaves behind her daughter, Embryee TaNari DaNae Moss; mother, Latisha Michelle Reese; father, Marcus Cardale Moss; grandmothers, Geraldine Adams and Doris Espey; three sisters, Kala Moss, Kenijah Moss, and Charne Turner; aunts, Reshonda Moore and Ashley Espey; uncle, James Moss; great aunt, Virginia Estes, and a host of cousins and friends.

Public viewing will be held on Thursday from 2-6 p.m. at the John P. Franklin Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Friday at noon at Greater New Home COGIC, 4009 12th Ave.

Interment is at Greenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are by John P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave.