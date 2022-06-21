 Tuesday, June 21, 2022 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Police Department Announces Results Of Focused Deterrence Initiative, Week 2

Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The Chattanooga Police Department has released the stats from the second week of the Focused Deterrence Initiative: 

- 20 warning citations;
- 30 traffic citations;
- 14 felony arrests (warrants service);
- one misdemeanor arrest (warrant service);
- two shootings  (one officer-involved);
- one assault report;
- seven misdemeanor arrest; 
- four felony arrests;
 - five guns seized;
- one car recovered; and
- over $16,000 cash seized.

Chattanooga Police Department Announces Results Of Focused Deterrence Initiative, Week 2

Police Blotter: Man Gets Stuck In Lee Highway Median; Man Awakened By Catalytic Converter Thief's Saw

A man told police he was leaving the Circle K at 9407 Lee Hwy. after getting gas. He intended to turn westbound to Lee Highway and attempted to drive through the median where he got stuck in the grass. Due to the grade of the ditch in the median, the man was unable to make it back onto the roadway. Police saw the car had sustained functional damage to the rear bumper and undercarriage. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Department Announces Results Of Focused Deterrence Initiative, Week 2

The Chattanooga Police Department has released the stats from the second week of the Focused Deterrence Initiative: - 20 warning citations; - 30 traffic citations; - 14 felony arrests (warrants service); - one misdemeanor arrest (warrant service); - two shootings (one officer-involved); - one assault report; - seven misdemeanor arrest; - four felony arrests; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Speech?

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

We Need A Miracle

The separation between church and state is important to our democracy but not as important as choosing life over death and good over evil. Pushing God out of lives has lead to the destruction of the American family and the moral degradation of our society. How can we effectively reduce violent crime and drug overdoses in Chattanooga? How can we stop the deadly violence and pain ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Wishing For A Kinder, Gentler Vols Baseball Squad Next Season

Now that the pain of the Tennessee baseball team's loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Super Regionals has subsided a bit it's probably time to reflect on what exactly happened. The Volunteers dominated college baseball as no other team has done in years, finishing 57-9. That's an amazing record for sure but in a two out of three series in baseball, anything can happen. The Vols obviously ... (click for more)

First-Place Chattanooga FC Continues Its Winning Streak In San Francisco; Los Angeles Up Next

Chattanooga FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC on Saturday night. The boys in blue put on a dominant display to earn a fifth win in a row and maintain a perfect away record on the season. Chattanooga entered the match on a hot streak, winning the previous four games by a margin of 14 goals to 4. Bay Cities came into the match on the back of a two-week break ... (click for more)


