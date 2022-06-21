Chattanooga Police Department Announces Results Of Focused Deterrence Initiative, Week 2
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The Chattanooga Police Department has released the stats from the second week of the Focused Deterrence Initiative:
- 20 warning citations;
- 30 traffic citations;
- 14 felony arrests (warrants service);
- one misdemeanor arrest (warrant service);
- two shootings (one officer-involved);
- one assault report;
- seven misdemeanor arrest;
- four felony arrests;
- five guns seized;
- one car recovered; and
- over $16,000 cash seized.