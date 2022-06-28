Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS

7414 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL

2902 SIENER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111063

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON

5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST (FELONY)



CALLAHAM, EUGENE

176 GLEN WADE DR.

ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (VOP)POSSESSION OFOCAINE (VOP)CLARK, BRISHAY NICHOLE7634 MALLETTE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER1,000COLEMAN, KETREVIOUS1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECOPELAND, HUBERT LEWIS429 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTASSAULTSTALKINGDANIEL, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ1109 ROSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112763Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFEREBEE JR, THOMAS TYRONE180 OLD JOHNSON ROAD LAWRENCEVILLE, 30045Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)FURTNEY, LISA RENEE2801 HOLMES DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000GREEN, RAYMOND ALLEN2011 CAMBDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGUMAER, SCOTT L1303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN2806 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARRESTKHUELENNE, MYSHYLSHV3808 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042224Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLELANE, TREVOR AUSTIN3519 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYLEMUS GUITIERREZ, CARLOS4424 KATIE KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 373638539Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCMILLAN, BRADLEY A4630 DUSTY TRAIL LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARPATRICK, ASHLEY MARIE3007 NOAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGASSAULTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPETERSON, KAYLON K3510 LILLIAN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYPORTER, DONIELLE JAMEL3905 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARMRAMIRES-TOMAS, BELISARIO207 E PORTER ST CARTERSVILLE, 30120Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL731 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFTA (VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION)STEINHICE, ANSLEY MARIE954 WHEELER RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE5293 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN2018 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMSON, MICHAEL D1501 25TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373113610Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLAHAM, EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (VOP)

POSSESSION OFOCAINE (VOP) CLARK, BRISHAY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER1,000 COPELAND, HUBERT LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

STALKING DANIEL, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FEREBEE JR, THOMAS TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022

Charge(s):

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FURTNEY, LISA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/05/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 GREEN, RAYMOND ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/22/1964

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GUMAER, SCOTT L

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

