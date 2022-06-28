Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS
7414 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL
2902 SIENER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111063
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON
5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST (FELONY)
CALLAHAM, EUGENE
176 GLEN WADE DR.
ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (VOP)
POSSESSION OFOCAINE (VOP)
CLARK, BRISHAY NICHOLE
7634 MALLETTE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER1,000
COLEMAN, KETREVIOUS
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
COPELAND, HUBERT LEWIS
429 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
STALKING
DANIEL, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ
1109 ROSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112763
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FEREBEE JR, THOMAS TYRONE
180 OLD JOHNSON ROAD LAWRENCEVILLE, 30045
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN
2013 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FURTNEY, LISA RENEE
2801 HOLMES DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
GREEN, RAYMOND ALLEN
2011 CAMBDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GUMAER, SCOTT L
1303 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
2806 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST
KHUELENNE, MYSHYLSHV
3808 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042224
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LANE, TREVOR AUSTIN
3519 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
LEMUS GUITIERREZ, CARLOS
4424 KATIE KIM LN OOLTEWAH, 373638539
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCMILLAN, BRADLEY A
4630 DUSTY TRAIL LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PATRICK, ASHLEY MARIE
3007 NOAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PETERSON, KAYLON K
3510 LILLIAN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PORTER, DONIELLE JAMEL
3905 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
RAMIRES-TOMAS, BELISARIO
207 E PORTER ST CARTERSVILLE, 30120
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL
731 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FTA (VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION)
STEINHICE, ANSLEY MARIE
954 WHEELER RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE
5293 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
2018 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMSON, MICHAEL D
1501 25TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373113610
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALLAHAM, EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (VOP)
- POSSESSION OFOCAINE (VOP)
|
|CLARK, BRISHAY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COPELAND, HUBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/18/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DANIEL, DEMETRIUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FEREBEE JR, THOMAS TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FURTNEY, LISA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/05/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, RAYMOND ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/22/1964
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GUMAER, SCOTT L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/17/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LANE, TREVOR AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|MCMILLAN, BRADLEY A
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/25/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PATRICK, ASHLEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|PETERSON, KAYLON K
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/10/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PORTER, DONIELLE JAMEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/16/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
|
|RAMIRES-TOMAS, BELISARIO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/27/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|