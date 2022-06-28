9-Year Old Hit And Seriously Injured On Dodson Avenue Tuesday Afternoon

A nine-year old girl was hit and seriously injured on Dodson Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck at 2:09 p.m.

The girl was struck by a pickup truck at 1420 Dodson Avenue after it was reported she attempted to run across the street. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police in the investigation.