Silvermans Came From Lithuania To Cameron Hill

Friday, June 3, 2022

The Silvermans made their way from Lithuania and lived in several substantial homes on Chattanooga's Cameron Hill.

Loeb Silverman was born in Vilnius, Lithuania in 1842. He brought his family of seven children to Chattanooga around 1897. The Silverman children, most of whom spent a lot of time on Cameron Hill, were Max, Nathaniel Mayer, Rosa who married Sam Slabosky, Abe, Morris Hillel, Benjamin H. and Sam.

The Silvermans were operating a clothing store at 115 East Ninth in 1897. Max was a tailor there. Abe opened his own clothing store at 513 Market in 1899 with Sam as one of his clerks.

However, the Silvermans and the Slaboskys switched to the saloon business. The Slabosky and Silverman Saloon was at 317 West Ninth St. Morris joined with Michael Costello in the Silverman & Costello Saloon at 801 Whiteside St. (South Broad). Nathan had his own saloon at 411 West Ninth St.  

Morris H. Silverman took a position as bookkeeper for the Aaron Berger feed story on Montgomery Avenue (Main Street). Sam also worked as a bookkeeper. Ben was working as a tailor, though he later was involved in the Silverman & Yudd Saloon on Cherry Street. Max also dealt in dry goods in addition to clothing. 

With the coming of Prohibition, the Silvermans had to switch their saloon business to soft drinks. Morris was a partner in Silverman and Earp soft drinks and Sam worked there. Abe set up his own soft drink emporium. 

The Silvermans also got into the entertainment business, including the new motion pictures. Ben was involved in The Leader motion pictures at 222 East Ninth St. Morris operated the Lincoln Theatre, which was later called the Grand Theatre.

Nathan and Ben Silverman had involvement in the Rose Drug Company. 

As for Abe, he began operating the Prosperity Laundry Company along with his sons Herman and Louis. Herman also at one time was assistant manager of the Grand Theatre. 

Morris H. Silverman lived in a two-story brick home at 620 West Sixth. This house, which was high up on Cameron Hill, featured a long front porch for each floor to capture the view.

Abe Silverman about 1911 built a sprawling, two-story frame house at 411 Cedar St. At the rear was a porch that was lined with windows.

Abe and Nathan died in 1925 and Sam in 1944. Rosa Silverman Slabosky died in 1948. Morris lived until 1960 and Benjamin until 1974.

Max Silverman died in 1939 after a short illness at the age of 79. At the time he was in Cincinnati where one of his daughters was living. Max Silverman was remembered as "one of the pioneer Jewish residents of Chattanooga." He was a member of BNai Zion Congregation for 50 years. His son, Abe, was living in Anniston, Ala. The daughters were Mrs. M. Karp of Cincinnati, Mrs. Ethel Yalovitz of Chattanooga and Mrs. E. Klein of Memphis. 

The brick home at 620 West Sixth later passed to Eli Shugerman, who rented one floor to Mrs. R. S. Waxler. Afterward, the occupants were Samuel Friedman and L.A. Reynolds with C.E. Pless upstairs.

As the end neared, Joseph A. Houser, tool room attendant for Combustion Engineering, was on the main floor and C.E. Pless was still upstairs. 

Abe Silverman's widow, Lena, lived in the big house at 411 Cedar St. until near the time the bulldozers began to arrive. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


