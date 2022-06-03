Home Damaged By Fire On Allin Street Early Friday Morning

A Friday morning house fire is under investigation by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Neighbors called 911 to report the fire.

Green Shift companies were called to a home in the 2100 block of Allin Street off Dodson Avenue at 5:45 a.m. They found smoke coming from the windows, as well as the front and back door of the residence. Firefighters quickly initiated an offensive attack and a primary search of the structure.

No one was found inside and the crews got the fire out quickly.

There was fire damage to the kitchen and front living area and smoke damage throughout the home. CFD investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents. Engine 4, Quint 10, Quint 6, Ladder 5, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, members of our Investigations Division, EPB, CPD and HCEMS responded.

One woman was transported to the hospital from the scene with unknown injuries.