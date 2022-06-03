Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



FINANCE



a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active duty training, and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.



b.

An ordinance appropriating, authorizing, or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Sections 11-186 and 11-199 relative to hotels and rooming houses, and shall include short-term vacation rentals, and privilege tax levied use.VII. Resolutions:FINANCEa. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to amend and extend Purchase Order No. 526211 for Harris Computer Systems, for a ten (10) month renewal period, from January 1, 2023, through October 31, 2023, for the purposes of billing and collecting of property taxes, for an amount not to exceed $120,853.00.HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew an agreement with CIGNA to provide active city employees with two (2) PPO dental plan options and one HMO dental plan wherein dental options for city retirees will consist of both a PPO and an HMO plan option, for a contract term of one (1) year beginning July 1, 2022, with no renewal terms remaining at the approximate annual employee paid cost of $1,350,000.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly's appointment of Eduardo Centurion to a four-year term on the Chattanooga Land Bank Authority, with a term expiration of June 7, 2026.d. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly's appointment of Pastor Gary Hathaway to a four-year term on the Chattanooga Land Bank Authority, with a term expiration of June 7, 2026.PARKS & OUTDOORSe. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Conservation Services Agreement for 2022-2023 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for a term of one (1) year, from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, for an amount not to exceed $150,000.00.f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to amend the Conservation Services Agreement for 2021-2022 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for an amount not to exceed $27,500.00.g. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Chattanooga Presents in support of Pops on the River for the dates of June 30, July 1, July 2, and July 3, 2022, to be held in Coolidge Park, for the amount of $2,750.00.h. A resolution to accept proposals for blanket contracts for Project Development Representative and Management Staff Augmentation for one (1) year with an additional three (3) one (1) year renewable options with (1) Volkert, Inc; (2) Ragan-Smith Associates, Inc; (3) Cornerstone Program Management Group, LLC; and (4) Oakmae Development Group, LLC, in the services categories applied for, for professional services estimated at $1 million, for the amount of $250,000.00 to each awardee.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a construction agreement with the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga to improve the electrical service for the Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment Plant Warehouse Project, in the amount of $170,000.00. (District 1)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award ContractNo. Y-20-029-202, Gym Floor Replacement for North Chattanooga Community Center, to Wilder Contracting, LLC, of Harrison, TN, in the amount of $99,730.00, with a contingency amount of $10,000.00, for a total contract amount of $109,730.00. (District 1)k. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works/Transportation to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on North Market Street from Sawyer Street to lawn street designating this section of North Market as “Commemorative Hattie Darby Street”, as Ms. Darby founded the Hill City Neighborhood Association and was instrumental in the Stringer's Ridge Project. (District 1)l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award contract No. S-20-009-201, Detention Basin 38th Street, to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, in the amount of $628,842.50, with a contingency amount of $60,000.00, for a total contract amount of $688,842.50. (District 7)m. A resolution authorizing Mayor Kelly to execute an agreement with Hamilton County for the Courts Community Service Program to schedule workers to conduct litter pickup on city streets over Fiscal Year 2023, in the amount of $60,000.00.n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew for year four of four for the professional services for continuing environmental consulting services for asbestos, lead, indoor air quality and other environmental assessments, On-Call blanket contract No. E-19-002-301, with the following eight consultant firms: (1) S&ME, Inc.; (2) Alternative Actions, Inc.; (3) Spectra Tech, Inc.; (4) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (5) GLE Associates, Inc.; (6) Ensafe, Inc.; (7) Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; and (8) Frost Environmental Services, LLC, based upon the annual amount of $350,000.00, for use by all departments.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active duty training, and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing, or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Sections 11-186 and 11-199 relative to hotels and rooming houses, and shall include short-term vacation rentals, and privilege tax levied use.6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2022-0107 David Fidati c/o Wise Construction (E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 713 Hamilton Avenue, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0107 David Fidati c/o Wise Constuction (E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 713 Hamilton Avenue, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-0120 Matthew Mucciolo (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0120 Matthew Mucciolo (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0120 Matthew Mucciolo (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3820, 3834, and 3836 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2022-0115 Mike Croxall (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2149 Crescent Club Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)d. 2022-0111 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1040 Givens Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0111 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1040 Givens Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0103 Humberto Corona (R-4 Special Zone with conditions to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 509 Airport Road, from R-4 Special Zone with conditions to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission) (Recommended for approval by Staff)f. 2022-0105 Chattanooga Metro Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 101 Cedar Lane, 103 Jubilee Drive, 5959 and 5995 Brainerd Road, and 5707 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0105 Chattanooga Metro Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 3 8, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 101 Cedar Lane, 103 Jubilee Drive, 5959 Brainerd Road, 5955 Brainerd Road, 5901 Portview Circle, and 5707 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2022-0110 Ingram, Gore & Associates (Lift All Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift all conditions from Ordinance No. 13516 of previous Case No. 2019-0152 for property located at 603 Airport Road. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0110 Ingram, Gore & Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 3 8, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Conditions 1 and 3 from Ordinance No. 13516 of previous Case No. 2019-0152 for property located at 603 Airport Road. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2022-0116 Reed L. Pond c/o Pond Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5920 Pine Grove Trail, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0116 Reed L. Pond c/o Pond Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5920 Pine Grove Trail, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2022-0118 Benjamin Phillips (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend Condition No. 1 in Ordinance No. 13672 of previous Case No. 2021-0030 for the properties located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)j. 2022-0104 Wesley Thompson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1412 East 49th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)k. 2022-0114 Ben Parker Company (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No. 10349 of previous Case No. 1995-0293 for the property located at 2811 South Hickory Street. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)l. 2022-0108 JW Holdings, GP (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1300 and 1304 Bennett Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C- 2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0108 JW Holdings, GP (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1300 and 1304 Bennett Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0108 JW Holdings, GP (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1300 and 1304 Bennett Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)m. 2022-0123 Brad Brackett (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1817 Ridgewood Drive, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a License Agreement with the State of Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, to maintain a multi-use path underneath the South Chickamauga Creek Bridge on SR-17 at mile marker 8.240 for a term of ten (10) years, for an annual fee of $0.00 (zero dollars), and with the License Agreement being renewable.FINANCEb. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2023-2027, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.c. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in the aggregate amount not to exceed $30,500,000.00 for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the cost of the following capital improvements: housing fund, road construction, road resurfacing, sidewalk construction, sidewalk replacement, law enforcement training center, fire apparatus, fire station 15 replacement, city facility improvements, and other capital improvements in accordance with the Capital Improvement Budget.LEGALd. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage the various law firms listed below for legal and lobbying services in General Litigation Matters; Corporate, Transactional, Intellectual Property & Administrative Matters; Labor & Employment Matters; Planning & Zoning Matters; and Government Relations Matters, for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.MAYOR’S OFFICEe. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Tara Viland to the Beer & Wrecker Board for District 2, with a term expiration of July 31, 2024.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Owen Seaton to the Beer & Wrecker Board for District 1, with a term expiration of July 31, 2024.PLANNINGg. 2022-0119 Benjamin Phillips (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for the properties located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), with Davis Kee Outdoor, of Chattanooga, TN, for Contract No. Y-15-008-204, Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Landscaping Project, for an increase of $11,007.00 for final reconciliation of unit pay items, for a revised contract amount of $119,902.00. (District 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the continuing On-Call Professional Surveying Services Blanket Contract No. E-22-002-901, with the following eight consultant firms: (1) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (3) Consor Engineers, LLC; (4) Croy Engineering, LLC; (5) Earthworx, LLC; (6) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (7) The RLS Group, LLC; and (8) Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers, Inc., based upon their qualifications within the identified service categories, for year one (1) of a four (4) year term, for an annual amount of $1 million, for use by all departments.Transportationj. A resolution authorizing Mayor Kelly to amend the Hamilton Place Boulevard Modification Contract, PIN 127492, for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to execute the right-of-way phase, federally funded project on behalf of the City, with the City's twenty (20%) percent share in the amount of $440,800.00, with right-of-way costs in the amount of $2,204,000.00. (District 4)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.