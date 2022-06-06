PHOTOS: Final Night Of Riverbend

Another weekend, more shootings and death. Last weekend on Cherry Street, six shot with two in critical condition. This weekend three shot on Carter Street; 14 shot and three killed on McCallie Avenue. How do we get control of this ongoing situation? Chattanooga has long had a gang problem, and the gangs continue to grow. I am a responsible gun owner, but the guns being used ... (click for more)

The story is told that in the era of the gladiators, a monk noticed a huge throng making its way to the coliseum. His interest piqued, the holy man asked why the excitement and the excited crowd replied you must come with us. At the first there were prancing horses and chariot races, much to the monk’s delight, but then came the gladiators, heavily armored and muscled, who began ... (click for more)