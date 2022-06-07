 Tuesday, June 7, 2022 70.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Carlile Apartments Were A Fashionable Address Near The Top Of Cameron Hill

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - by Harmon Jolley

I was once researching a local history topic at the downtown library when I overheard a conversation near me.  “After we finish here, let’s drive to East Terrace and see the house where he lived!” said the out-of-town library visitor to his traveling companion.

I informed them of the West Side Urban Renewal project which took place between the late 1950’s and early 1960’s.  Their relative’s house and its address could no longer be visited because they were obliterated by the renewal plan.  Many other West Side addresses can now be found only in old city directories, maps, or in the remembrances of former West Side residents and others.

Another “lost address” was that of the Carlile Apartments which were located at 725 Cedar Street and 501 Carlile Place (a section of West Ninth Street as explained later). 

 

ORIGIN OF THE NAME OF THE CARLILE PLACE ADDRESS

According to the Chattanooga government Web site
1878 Thomas J. Carlile (chattanooga.gov),  Thomas J. Carlile served in the Union Army and fought in the Battle of Chickamauga.  He remained in Chattanooga after the Civil War and was elected mayor in 1877.  Carlile was personally involved in caring for victims of the yellow fever epidemic that occurred in Chattanooga in 1878.  He was among its last victims, passing on October 29, 1878.

The Chattanooga Times reported on November 20, 1878 that the Chattanooga Board of Alderman passed a resolution commemorating the death of Mayor Carlile.  A portion of the resolution noted that the city “has lost a zealous and efficient Mayor and a worthy citizen, one who in the discharge of duty fearlessly encountered death and died a hero.”

On March 1, 1906, the Chattanooga Times reported that a section of West Ninth Street from the “Five Points” to East Terrace would be renamed “Carlile Place” in memory of Mayor Carlile. 

Note that the mayor spelled his name “Carlile” though several newspaper articles and maps have “Carlisle.”

 

CARLILE APARTMENT HOUSE COMPLETED

The Chattanooga News reported on July 27, 1907 that construction of the Carlile Apartment House was nearing completion.  The article praised the complex as being “one of the most up-to-date and complete apartment houses that has ever been erected in Chattanooga, and there is probably no other more complete in every detail in the entire south.” 

H.T. Olmsted and Sons were rental agents for the Carlile.  The September 11, 1907 Chattanooga Times listed a “For Rent” advertisement which mentioned the steam heat, hot and cold water, window shades, porcelain lined refrigerator and gas ranges available to tenants.  Rent was $30 to $50 per month and occupancy was “strictly first class.”  Society pages of local newspapers often listed events being held at the apartments.

 

A PREVIOUS URBAN RENEWAL AT THIS ADDRESS?

The Hamilton Leasing Company negotiated a ninety-nine-year lease on properties in Chattanooga including the Carlile Apartments.  The December 20, 1914 Chattanooga Times provided details of the business deal.  The article ended with a recollection of the log cabin that was on the site immediately prior to foundations being laid for the Carlile Apartments. 

 

PARTIALLY DESERTED THEN DEMOLISHED IN THE 1950’s

The Carlile neared its fiftieth birthday in the 1950’s and may have struggled to find tenants.  The 1955 Chattanooga city directory listed several apartments as being vacant. 

By the publication of the 1959 directory, the West Side Urban Renewal caused the listing for the Carlile Apartments to be reported as “Torn Down.”  This and other West Side properties were redeveloped as either the freeway known today as US 27 or as Golden Gateway-era (1960’s and later) buildings.

If you have memories of the Carlyle Apartments, please send an email to jolleyh@bellsouth.net

June 7, 2022

