Leadership Transition At Tennessee Department Of Economic & Community Development Announced

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced on Tuesday his departure from state government to enter the private sector. Stuart McWhorter will return to the Lee administration to serve as the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, effective July 11. 

“Bobby has played an invaluable role in my cabinet by recruiting new businesses and industry to our state, supporting existing companies and expanding economic opportunity across Tennessee, particularly in our rural communities,” said Governor Lee. “I commend his service to Tennesseans and wish him much success as he enters the private sector.”

Mr. McWhorter will succeed Mr. Rolfe as Commissioner of ECD. 

“Stuart has been a tremendous asset to the administration, and his knowledge of both the private and public sectors will ensure Tennessee continues to lead the nation as the best place to do business,” said Governor Lee. “I appreciate his service and am confident Tennesseans and our economy will thrive under his leadership.” 

Mr. McWhorter served in the Lee administration as the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration (F&A) before departing for the private sector in 2020. He cofounded Clayton Associates in 1996, a venture firm that established FCA Venture Partners. Mr. McWhorter has a diverse background in entrepreneurship, new and small business financing and enterprise value creation. 

Mr. McWhorter earned his bachelor’s degree at Clemson University and master’s degree at the University of Alabama (Birmingham). He and his wife, Leigh Anne, reside in Nashville with their five children.


Police Blotter: Man At Picnic Has iPhone Swiped From His Back Pocket; Woman Damages Gas Pump As She Backs Up Her U-Haul

June 7, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police Blotter: Man At Picnic Has iPhone Swiped From His Back Pocket; Woman Damages Gas Pump As She Backs Up Her U-Haul

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Curfews Need Teeth

As knowledgeable people scramble for solutions after two mass shootings in Chattanooga in an eight-day period, a curfew for unaccompanied minors is a must. Right now, there is a 10 p.m. curfew for those 16 and younger, and an 11 p.m. for those 18 and under, but the curfews are worthless unless they are enforced. By “enforced,” I mean a parent or guardian has to come pick up a child ... (click for more)

UTC Adds Takia Davis To Women's Basketball Lineup

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of Takia Davis to the 2022-23 women’s basketball lineup. “I am ecstatic to be adding Takia Davis to our women's basketball program,” Mocs head coach Shawn Poppie said of his latest addition. “Takia is an athletic post player who plays with a lot of energy and emotion. Her ability to run the ... (click for more)

U.S. Paralympics Cycling Championships Will Be Hosted In Chattanooga July 9-10

U.S. Paralympics Cycling announced Chattanooga as the host community for the 2022 USA Cycling Para-cycling Road National Championships to take place on July 9-10. This is the first time Chattanooga has hosted this event. “We are honored to serve as host for the prestigious USA Cycling Para-Cycling Road National Championships and welcome athletes from across the nation to Chattanooga,” ... (click for more)


