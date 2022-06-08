Police Blotter: Man Blackmailed With Video After Skyping With Woman On Flirtini Match; $2,500 Electric Bike Stolen Off The Back Of Truck Parked At Hotel

A man on Little Sorrel Road told police he was being blackmailed by an unknown woman he met on Flirtini Match. He said that unbeknownst to him, "Sofia" recorded him while they were Skyping. "Sofia" is supposedly in the Philippines and now has demanded the man give her $1,650 or she will release the video to all his Facebook friends. The only information the man has on the suspect is the name "Sofia," a phone number and Skype account number. At this time he said he has not given any money to the suspect and has deactivated his Facebook account.

* * *

Park maintenance found a homeless person asleep in the men's bathroom at 100 Manufacturers Road, and he had a bunch of trash in the bathroom. Park maintenance asked the man to leave and they got into a verbal argument. The man left prior to police arrival. Police checked the area and officers could not find the man.

* * *

A man told police that while on a job on Pawnee Trail between 1-5 p.m., someone entered his unlocked Mr. Electric 2017 Ford Transit van and stole his tool crate, which had his personally-owned tools in it.

* * *

A man was observed panhandling on the left side of the roadway on the I-24 west off ramp to S. Moore Road. When police spoke with him, he said he did not know it was illegal, and apologized. He was checked for warrants, which came back with a negative return. He was given a warning and told to not return or further police action could take place.

* * *

A man at a business on Calhoun Avenue told police that two catalytic converters and an exhaust were stolen from his vehicles. He said he noticed that one of the fences on the backside of his business was cut open; therefore, he believes that is how the suspect entered his property. The man said he just wanted more police presence in the area.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike told police that sometime overnight, the rear window of his 2004

Chrysler Van was busted out. There is no suspect information or information as to how this damage occurred.

* * *

A man told police that his vehicle had been ransacked while parked at 1400 Market St., but nothing was stolen. He said the console of his vehicle had been opened, but nothing had been stolen. The man just wanted to make police aware.

* * *

A woman told police she and her friends had their belongings stolen from their vehicle at 14 Station St. She said they had arrived around 10:30 p.m. and discovered their belongings gone around 1 a.m. No windows were broken and entry did not appear to be forced. None of the females knew for sure if the doors of the vehicle had been locked. No video or witnesses have come forward identifying a suspect.

* * *

A woman on 12th Avenue told police there was a black male with a ball cap that she saw on

her camera. She said the man came to her home and walked through her garage and patio. She told police when she opened the door to make him leave, he fled the area. Police canvassed the

area, but did not locate the man.

* * *

The general manager of Panera Bread, 417 Market St., said he wished for police to formally trespass a homeless woman from their property. Police observed the woman sitting on the bench outside of the restaurant. Police informed her that she was no longer allowed on the property and should she return, she could be arrested for criminal trespassing. The woman was given the opportunity to be transported by police to a destination of her choice, but she refused. She initially became argumentative, but then left the area without further incident.

* * *

Unknown trouble was reported at a residence on Windsor Street. Police found an open door on the right side of the home, if you are looking at it from the road. The screen door had no handle and there was a hole in the screen door and the actual door was open. Police made entry and cleared the house. No one was in the house and the owner was not home. The home was secured. There were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

Police responded to 200 Browns Ferry Road in regards to a suspicious shirtless man reported walking towards the interstate. Police made contact with the man in the plaza parking lot. His mannerisms were very jittery and nervous in nature. He did not seem to be causing any disorders during the time police spent talking to him.

* * *

Police observed a suspicious vehicle, a black Nissan, at 1200 Hooker Road. Police spoke with the male drive and female passenger, who said they were just hanging out and knew the owner of the business they were in front of, and they were leaving momentarily. The two were run through Chattanooga's database and nothing returned. They were handed back their licenses with no issue and were released.

* * *

AVIS employees at 1705 Shepherd Road reported a pistol found in an AVIS rental car, Ford Escape (FL tag). Police retrieved a Ruger pistol from the center console of the vehicle. No owner information for the firearm is available.

* * *

Police were patrolling the area of E. 14th Street and S. Hawthorne Street after a group on dirt bikes and quads ran from officers. Police encountered a yellow quad bike driven by a white male in his 30s wearing a black cap and camouflage shirt. He fled east on 14th Street at a high rate of speed.

* * *

Police responded to a residence on Joack Lane for an interior alarm motion activation. Police walked around the home and found the accessible doors and windows to be secure. In addition, the garage was empty and no lights were on in the interior of the home. Police were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home and police didn't locate anything or anyone suspicious in the immediate area.

* * *

While conducting routine patrol, police heard what sounded like a disorder coming from the parking lot of 5450 Hwy. 153. Police encountered a shirtless while male who was standing outside of his vehicle yelling at a white female. Police told the man to turn around and face them. When he turned around, a black pistol was seen tucked in the waistband of his pants. Police detained the man and removed the handgun (a black Taurus 9mm) from his person. Police then removed the woman from the vehicle and asked for consent to search her person. She consented to a search and nothing was located upon the search. Police ran the handgun through info channel and it did not come back as stolen. Upon running the man's background, he was not a prohibited possessor of a firearm. Police asked for consent to search the vehicle and, upon being given consent, nothing of interest was located. Police mirandized both parties and upon questioning, the disorder was only verbal in nature, not physical. Police determined no crime was being committed, so they placed the man's handgun back in his vehicle and released them both from the scene.

* * *

A man on Mitchell Avenue told police that sometime overnight someone cut the cable lock on the

back of his vehicle and stole his wife's specialized bicycle. He said there is a small turtle bell on the left handlebar. He said he cannot get the serial number for the bike until the next day when the retailer opens. He is clear that he can call in and add it as soon as he gets it. A BOLO was created for the bicycle and broadcast. The man later called in with the serial number.

* * *

Police were called because several people were reported hanging out behind the businesses at 7610 Lee Hwy., causing issues to employees and customers in the area. Police attempted to locate the people, but were unable to do so before they fled the scene. Police did recover a trailer that had been taken from Northern Tool. The trailer was turned over to the manager and returned to the store. The trailer had already been taken once and returned the day before.

* * *

A man at the Hilton Garden Inn, 311 Chestnut St. told police that someone stole his bike. He said the bike is a black/gray with white lettering Raleigh electric mountain bike worth $2,500, and was stolen off the back of his truck overnight. He showed police where he had the bike locked up to a bike rack on the back of the truck and someone had cut the locks and stolen it. The man was given a complaint card with the complaint number so he could call in with the serial number when he was able to get it. Police checked the area and the homeless camp on E. 11th Street, but were unable to locate the bike