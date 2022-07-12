 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

July 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbor Drives Through Man's Lawn, Kills His Grass Just To Irritate Him; Woman On Bike Swipes Sign Of Jesus, Hollering "You Ain't Gonna Do This To My Jesus"

July 12, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

July 12, 2022

4 School Board Candidates Take Part In 1st Moms For Liberty Public Forum


A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Moms For Liberty group on Monday held the first of two scheduled public forums for school board candidates at Red Bank High School. The public submitted questions for school board candidates ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Neighbor Drives Through Man's Lawn, Kills His Grass Just To Irritate Him; Woman On Bike Swipes Sign Of Jesus, Hollering "You Ain't Gonna Do This To My Jesus"

A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor having his car parked in the grass on the road in the no parking area, then attempting to reverse, but not being able to reverse, so he drove forward through the man's yard/driveway. The ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Wait Til They Hear The Train Horns At Central Soya

Re: “Also, the panel recommended approval for a $400 million project on 70 acres at the old Central Soya site on Judd Road. It will include 750 housing units.” I truly understand the need for more housing in Chattanooga, but I literally couldn’t contain my morning breakfast when I read the Planning Commission recommended approval for potentially 750 housing units (Lord only knows ... (click for more)

Muffled In Bradley County

The last two years have proven to be controversial when it comes to citizens addressing various governmental bodies across the United States. The most famous was in Loundon County, Va., where elected officials and school board association wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in an attempt to silence parents. Evidence shows that is coming to Tennessee and to Bradley ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors