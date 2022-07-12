July 12, 2022
A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Moms For Liberty group on Monday held the first of two scheduled public forums for school board candidates at Red Bank High School.
The public submitted questions for school board candidates ... (click for more)
A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor having his car parked in the grass on the road in the no parking area, then attempting to reverse, but not being able to reverse, so he drove forward through the man's yard/driveway. The ... (click for more)
Re: “Also, the panel recommended approval for a $400 million project on 70 acres at the old Central Soya site on Judd Road. It will include 750 housing units.”
I truly understand the need for more housing in Chattanooga, but I literally couldn’t contain my morning breakfast when I read the Planning Commission recommended approval for potentially 750 housing units (Lord only knows ... (click for more)
The last two years have proven to be controversial when it comes to citizens addressing various governmental bodies across the United States. The most famous was in Loundon County, Va., where elected officials and school board association wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in an attempt to silence parents. Evidence shows that is coming to Tennessee and to Bradley ... (click for more)
It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time.
I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)
Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame.
She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.
Jim ... (click for more)