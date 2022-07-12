 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Weston Wamp Says New Poll Shows Local Residents Strongly Oppose Using Tax Dollars To Build Stadium; Do Not Want Quick Action To Approve Stadium

Republican county major nominee Weston Wamp said voters in Hamilton County "strongly oppose using taxpayers dollars to build a new baseball stadium for the Lookouts."

He said those responding to the poll "overwhelmingly agree that decisions on the stadium should be put on hold until a new mayor and commission are in place Sept. 1>"

The poll was conducted by Spry Strategies after the research was commissioned by the Weston Wamp campaign.

Ryan Burrell, president and founder of Spry Strategies, said, "I have run hundreds of polls on issues that centered around building pro stadiums funded, at least in part, by taxpayer funds, from a new baseball stadium for the Florida Marlins in Miami, the Braves moving the stadium from Fulton County to Cobb County and most recently the new stadium for Knoxville Smokies.

“The proposition of a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts funded by taxpayer dollars is overwhelmingly opposed by both city and county voters.The opposition crossed important demographics including gender, ethnicity, and party affiliation.

“Anyone who would say this is anything less than a scientific survey and remotely suggesting this was a push poll is simply wrong.”

Key takeaways from the poll are:

? 65% of voters believe the decision should be put on hold until after Sept. 1 while 18% say the project should not be put on hold.

? 34.7% of voters strongly oppose the project versus 14.7% who strongly support it. Overall, 58% oppose the stadium while 31% support it. 11% have no opinion.

? 90% of voters believe Chattanooga has a gang problem, including 62% who strongly believe there is a gang problem. Only 5% do not believe there is a gang problem.

Mr. Wamp said, “As for the stadium, I will continue to stand with the taxpayers of Hamilton County. We commissioned a true, scientific poll using the most reputable polling firm in Tennessee to demonstrate to elected officials that the public is far from on board with this massive stadium proposal.

"Ryan Burrell and the team at Spry Strategies have conducted polls in 39 states in 2022 for clients including Florida Gov. Ron Desantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp."

The Hamilton County General and Policy Survey conducted 406 interviews with a survey design of 300 Live Caller / IVR Landline and 100 Online Mobile Interviews from July 5-7. The scientific random poll sampled 22,000 likely county mayor general election voters who voted in at least one of the last three contested county mayor general elections elections. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points. Results are weighted. Some percentages in crosstab reports for this poll may not add to 100% due to rounding, officials said.


Crutchfield Log Cabin Home Was A Curiosity On Cameron Hill's Pine Street

Police Blotter: Neighbor Drives Through Man's Lawn, Kills His Grass Just To Irritate Him; Woman On Bike Swipes Sign Of Jesus, Hollering "You Ain't Gonna Do This To My Jesus"

Hagerty Announces Staff Changes, Promotions


Crutchfield Log Cabin Home Was A Curiosity On Cameron Hill's Pine Street

An odd collection of log rooms was long a curiosity at the foot of Cameron Hill at 807 Pine St. "The Cabins," that were a temporary home for Thomas Crutchfield Sr. as he built the Crutchfield House before the Civil War, lasted many years after his early death. Crutchfield was one of the leading contractors in East Tennessee, having learned the art from his father-in-law, Samuel ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Neighbor Drives Through Man's Lawn, Kills His Grass Just To Irritate Him; Woman On Bike Swipes Sign Of Jesus, Hollering "You Ain't Gonna Do This To My Jesus"

A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor having his car parked in the grass on the road in the no parking area, then attempting to reverse, but not being able to reverse, so he drove forward through the man's yard/driveway. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wait Til They Hear The Train Horns At Central Soya

Re: “Also, the panel recommended approval for a $400 million project on 70 acres at the old Central Soya site on Judd Road. It will include 750 housing units.” I truly understand the need for more housing in Chattanooga, but I literally couldn’t contain my morning breakfast when I read the Planning Commission recommended approval for potentially 750 housing units (Lord only knows ... (click for more)

Muffled In Bradley County

The last two years have proven to be controversial when it comes to citizens addressing various governmental bodies across the United States. The most famous was in Loundon County, Va., where elected officials and school board association wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in an attempt to silence parents. Evidence shows that is coming to Tennessee and to Bradley ... (click for more)

Sports

Lisa Lowry Smith, Dona Robinson Are Winners In CWGA Play At Windstone

The Chattanooga Women’s Association played at Windstone Golf Course on Monday. The game was individual pars based on prior rounds played. Individual Pars-Number of natural pars are recorded for each player and compared to their quota. Winner is the most over quota. Below are the results of those who exceeded their quota: 15 women played at Windstone and the winners ... (click for more)

Overton Wins $50,000 Lucas Oil Gopher 50 In Minnesota Saturday

With Mother Nature drowning out racing Saturday all around the Tennessee Valley and southern region, Georgian Brandon Overton of Evans pocketed $50,000 Saturday night at Deer Creek Speedway with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series presented by Napa Auto Parts, MavTV and Floracing. Swapping the lead three times with New York's Tim McCreadie and Tennessean Mike Marlar, the "Overton ... (click for more)


