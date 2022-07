The city and county are planning a new $3 million, state-of-the-art fire training tower at the Fire Training Center on Amnicola Highway.

Chris Adams, administrator of Hamilton County Emergency Management, said the current tower was built in 1976 "and has probably exceeded his useful life."

The facility will be open to both the Chattanooga Fire Department and fire units out in the county.

The city and county will provide $1.5 million each toward the project.