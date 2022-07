District 11 Republican nominee Virginia Anne Manson of Lookout Mountain has received the endorsement of Austin Garrett, fellow Republican nominee for Sheriff.

Chief Deputy Garrett said, “Virginia Anne Manson is the best choice for school board in District 11. Her strong support for SROs in our schools is paramount to the safety of every child in Hamilton County.

"I am proud to support Mrs. Manson and ask when you go to vote, vote Manson for school board.”