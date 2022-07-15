 Friday, July 15, 2022 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Rhea County School Board Submits Budget That Is $100,000 Less Than The Prior Year

Friday, July 15, 2022
The Rhea County School board voted unanimously to send their 2022-2023 budget to the Rhea County Commission Thursday night and, according to Superintendent Jessie Messimer, the budget is $100,000 less than last year's. This had been holding up the Rhea County Commission in finalizing the county budget.
Budget Committee chairperson Perry Massengill said, "We have been over and over this and finally have something that we can live with and take to the County Commission."
The County Commission has final say so on this and the budget committee of the county commission will tentatively meet on July 27 at noon at the County Annex on Church Street. 
Supt.
Messimer said that shy of three positions the school is fully staffed and ready for the new school year, which will start with new teacher orientation on July 28. “We are lucky to have a mostly full staff ready for the school year. There are schools in Middle Tennessee that are extremely understaffed with just a few weeks before the school year begins,” said the superintendent.
Board member Harold “Bimbo” McCawley took time to tell the board and the audience that despite some of the things that have been said lately in the news, “We (in Rhea County) are truly blessed to have some good teachers working in our system. We (this board) don’t agree with the comments that are being said about teachers.”
Supt. Messimer also advised the board that they would be cutting three buses off the schedule and only buying a long bus and a short bus this year.  “There’s only $15,000 difference between the two buses,” he stated.
Board member Dale Harris added that they will have a group coming before the board soon to talk about electric buses. He said, "Sequatchie County has had one for a year now and it will be interesting in hearing from them on how it has been working."
Supt. Messimer added that so far the cost on an electric bus was around $325,000, which includes the charging station. He said at this time there are some grants that are available to help offset the cost.
Included in the budget is an eight percent across the board raise for all non-teaching positions as well as a $1,000 a month bonus. Supt. Messimer said he was glad they were able to do something for the day-to-day employees and hopefully maintain the current staff that they do.
He told the board that they will probably have to revisit the cafeteria and bus maintenance parts of the budget later in the year.
“We had to dig into the fund balance for $400,000 for food if we can get it. The cafeteria is raising the cost of a la carte items, but we have no idea on what's going to happen with food costs the way the economy and inflation are,” said Supt. Messimer. 
He said it was going to be the same with the cost of gasoline and parts for the buses, or more of the availability of the parts. “We got lucky with our equipment we got for the cafeteria. It finally came in for the new school year. But on some things we are having to wait months on," said Supt. Messimer.
Also included in the budget is adding a third instructor for ROTC for the high school. Supt. Messimer said that the program has some 170 kids in it for last year. 
Board member McCawley said he was proud of what they have done with just two instructors. He also reminded the board that they may have to look at a fourth position for ROTC if the growth continues.
In the capital outlay budget, Supt. Messimer pointed out that this would be the final year on payments on the Graysville Elementary School..

July 15, 2022

Rhea County School Board Submits Budget That Is $100,000 Less Than The Prior Year

July 15, 2022

Senator Marsha Blackburn Makes Rhea County Stop

July 15, 2022

DA Candidate Brooks Says "Gangs Are Not Going Anywhere"


The Rhea County School board voted unanimously to send their 2022-2023 budget to the Rhea County Commission Thursday night and, according to Superintendent Jessie Messimer, the budget is $100,000 ... (click for more)

Senator Marsha Blackburn stopped in Rhea County on Friday morning to visit the historical Rhea County Courthouse and with county leaders. Senator Blackburn listened to the issues ... (click for more)

Amidst Chattanooga’s recent gang-related mass shootings, Democratic District Attorney candidate John Brooks said gangs in Chattanooga have been around for 20 plus years and they are not going ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Rhea County School Board Submits Budget That Is $100,000 Less Than The Prior Year

The Rhea County School board voted unanimously to send their 2022-2023 budget to the Rhea County Commission Thursday night and, according to Superintendent Jessie Messimer, the budget is $100,000 less than last year's. This had been holding up the Rhea County Commission in finalizing the county budget. Budget Committee chairperson Perry Massengill said, "We have been over and ... (click for more)

Senator Marsha Blackburn Makes Rhea County Stop

Senator Marsha Blackburn stopped in Rhea County on Friday morning to visit the historical Rhea County Courthouse and with county leaders. Senator Blackburn listened to the issues facing the local community and their feelings about the current economic situation in the country. She said, “This is part of my tour of the 95 counties in Tennessee once a year. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Back Engel Stadium - And Response (10)

Engel Stadium was constructed back in 1930. The maximum occupancy at the time was (believe it or not) 12,000 people. Through the years with better seating, by 2020 the maximum occupancy of Engel Stadium was 5,997. The pre-pandemic average Lookouts game is attended, on the average, by 3,948 fans. One can see that had the AT&T stadium not been built, attendance today would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Get A Casino

Let’s face it – Chattanooga needs a new baseball park like Erlanger needs another shooting victim. So if it’s only money we want, let’s trace our roots all the way back to John Ross and call on our Cherokee brethren to help us to establish a lavish casino on the U.S. Pipe-Wheland brownfields. That’s right, a big gambling center splat dab in the heart of the Southside so that people ... (click for more)

Sports

Three Mocs Take On Football National Leadership Roles

The Chattanooga Mocs look to make a great impression this fall on the field. The athletics program is making a big one off it with three pieces of news with a direct impact on the national scene. Vice-Chancellor Mark Wharton is again serving on the FCS Athletics Directors Association Executive Committee. That was announced this month by NACDA. Head Coach Rusty Wright ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Cooperstown: Final Thoughts

I've been home from my amazing trip to Cooperstown for four days and the memories that my family and I made are still very vivid in my mind. The wonderful displays in the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum were great but they were nothing to compare to the baseball tournament our team finished second in. This was my second trip to Cooperstown with 27 years in between and it's easy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors