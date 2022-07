Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN

5110 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BLOCKER, ROBERT

4118 FAGAN ST Chattanooga, 374101720

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOLTON, HAROLD BENJAMIN

677 RHEA COUNTY HWY APT 2 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BOUDREAUX, CHRISTOPHER M

1802 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRADFORD, REGINALD

1709 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE

510 CENTRAL AVE APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BYRD, AUSTIN LEWIS

152 HERITAGE HILLS CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV



CAMPOS, CHASITY DAWN

9066 UPCHURCH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN

6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



CRUSE, DILMUS C

733 OLD HIKORY FLAT RD DACATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



CRUZE, STEVEN WYATT

863 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DURGLISHVILI, BACHANA

3751 18TH AVE 14A BROOKLYN, 11218

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FINCH, JORDEN

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL LITTERING



GALINDEZ, CARLOS R

716 MARLEY WAY EAST RIDGE, 374122163

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GAMBLE, DERRITT E

828 WESTIN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GILBERT, ALBERT

113 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



GODINEZ-VELASQUEZ, ARNOLDO BERSAIN

,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

UNDERAGE DRINKING



GOLDSMITH, MADISON LOU

414 SHADOW PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAYLESS, DAVID JAMES

532 BROOKLAWN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION SCH IV (ALPREZOLEM)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL7139 KANE HOLLOW ROAD MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS125 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112608Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTJONES, KAITLIN R116 WAYNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKING, BRYAN T860 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064140Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKING, NATHANIEL TYRONE5227 HICKORY WOODS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTLASHKARASHVILI, LEVAN2373 85TH ST APT 2F BROOKLYN, 11214Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEWIS, GREGORY WADE7101 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IIILINER, PAMELA SUE1110 OLD ENGLEWOOD RD ATHENS, 373034847Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYLLOYD, KIMBERLY ANN1226 FRANKIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000MCHONE, CHELSI M21286 US HWY. 127 N DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKEVIE, NICOLE M2213 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYMORENO, MARVIN3400 LISA DR APT4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOTON, JAQUANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNASH, JAMES HABELT516 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063443Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENEWMAN, TROY ALLEN5908 LAKE RESORT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBURGLARYBURGLARYPEDRO-MANUEL, JULIO204 BALTIMORE ALBERTVILLE, 35950Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPICKLESIMER, HOYLE LEE10113 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERATCLIFF, KEVIN OLIVER5209 TENNESSEE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION VANALISMRAY, TIA D2201 PEERLESS RD NM CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIREEVES, HOLLY TAYLORHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBINSON, JASON ANDREW4650 SHERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFROE, STANLEY DARRELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURESHELTON, ANTHONY4937 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, KEMO FLOYD1700 BEECHLAND PL APT 3 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, MARTEMIUS DEON1905 SOUTH BEACH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSURUN, AMY LYNN1406 CLEARPOINT DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMAS, JAIME LEIGH483 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYUNDERWOOD, DEMETRIUS LEBRON8406 BRANDERMILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212700Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WALKER, SABRINA ANN171 N ELIZABETH SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEWALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN4411 OLD SLATE RD ELLENWOOD, 30311Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTALKINGDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSWARRICK, ANTHONY HAROLD141 LEAMON RD WHITESIDE, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE