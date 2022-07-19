July 19, 2022
Workers are dwindling at TVA's massive Chattanooga headquarters, and the agency is encouraging the work-at-home trend.
A building that opened in 1985 to serve 3,000 employees currently ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDRES, FRANCISCO DEFRANCISCO
5435 RINGGOLD RD APT 11 EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
DUI
ANDREWS, AALIYAH NICOLE
4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BUSH, ... (click for more)
Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)
I was on the inaugural University of Chattanooga Baseball team in 1967-68 (starting right fielder and clean-up hitter). As the record shows and many have written, we were good.
Thank you to Mr. Summers for his continued interest in a UTC Baseball program. Several reasons for the termination of the program are contributing factors, but one to my knowledge has not been mentioned ... (click for more)
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens will be the featured guest at the 2022 Southern Conference Football Media Day luncheon. The event will take place July 28 at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina.
Owens, who played in the SoCon at Chattanooga from 1992-95 and went on to become one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history, will participate in ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga indoor and beach volleyball programs earned the United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award following the 2021-22 academic year, the organization announced earlier this Monday afternoon.
The indoor program earns the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 10th straight year, ... (click for more)