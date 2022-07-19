County Commission Candidate In Rhea County Dealing With TDEC On Ruth Road Property

The Tennessee State Department of Environment and Conservation Chattanooga Field Office earlier this year investigated property at 139 Ruth Road in Rhea County on a complaint against the owner Jackie R. Kauffman, who is running for County Commissioner in District 4.
In connection with the complaint that was filed with their office on Jan.
28, during the course of the investigation, TDEC personnel discovered the unlawful disposal of solid waste on the property. Investigators said the waste included plastics, plywood, tires, insulation, scrap metal and other refuse.
They advised in their report that some of the waste had been burned onsite and placed in a stream at the rear of the property. According to the Tennessee Valley Authority Waterway Map, the stream in question flows into Grassy Branch and eventually into the Tennessee River by David Campbell Park.
TDEC ordered that all dumping at this site must immediately cease, and all wastes must be removed to a facility permitted to receive such waste. A follow-up inspection was done to make sure of compliance with the TDEC orders, according to Kim Schofinski, deputy communications director for TDEC.
Mr. Kauffman recently bought the property from a tax sale according to a Clerk and Masters Deed that was filed on the 14th day of January 2021. The deed placed the value of the property at $15,400.
On the 18th of January, he then requested a building permit for the property stating that he was going to construct a 3-bedroom 2 bath house and placed the estimated cost of the house at $75,000 and claimed it had sewer instead of a septic system.
According to the city of Dayton the nearest hook up for sewer is on Old Washington Highway, and there has been no request for a sewer hookup requested at this time.
In two separate open meetings, Jennifer Moore-Pitts and program director Carl Goins of Soul Savage Ministries out of Knoxville have said that they are working with Mr. Kaufman to lease the house to use for their drug recovery program. They have been at the County Commission meetings requesting funds from Rhea County to run their operation here. According to the Internal Revenue Service they are a 501 c-3 entity.
According to Buzzfile business information database, they have been in business for approximately two years and the group is estimated to generate $71,872 in annual revenues. Knoxville has a mens' and womens' facility and they have recently started one in Greeneville, Tn