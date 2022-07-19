County Commission Candidate In Rhea County Dealing With TDEC On Ruth Road Property

, who is running for County Commissioner in District 4.

The Tennessee State Department of Environment and Conservation Chattanooga Field Office earlier this year investigated property at 139 Ruth Road in Rhea County on a complaint against the owner Jackie R. Kauffman , who is running for County Commissioner in District 4.

They advised in their report that some of the waste had been burned onsite and placed in a stream at the rear of the property. According to the Tennessee Valley Authority Waterway Map, the stream in question flows into Grassy Branch and eventually into the Tennessee River by David Campbell Park.

During the course of the investigation, TDEC personnel discovered the unlawful disposal of solid waste on the property. Investigators said the waste included plastics, plywood, tires, insulation, scrap metal and other refuse.

TDEC ordered that all dumping at this site must immediately cease, and all wastes must be removed to a facility permitted to receive such waste. A follow-up inspection was done to make sure of compliance with the TDEC orders, according to Kim Schofinski, deputy communications director for TDEC.

