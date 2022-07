Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in the 6500 block of Highway 60 on Friday at 8:15 p.m.



The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle lost control while negotiating a curve, entered into a slide, and then struck a truck head on.



The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene and the HCSO Traffic Unit is investigating.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.