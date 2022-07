Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGEL, MIGUEL

2506 LAUREL ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



BAMACA PEREZ, RONA-MIGUEL

2004 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT



BEATON, TYLER FOSTER

7203 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN

3368 WINTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROWN, AGNES D

500 MLK JR BLVD APT 1408 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARNEY, MARTHA ELIKZABETH

320 KEENER ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARTER, LYDIA HOPE

710 ROSA DRIVE PALMER, 37367

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARK, TERRILL SCOTT

270 HACKWORTH RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COFFEL, KALEB CAINE

105 EDWARD ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLE, MARIAH NICOLE

4619 HIGHLAND AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTCOLLIER-EATON, KAHLIYAH5415 SCHOOL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000COLLINS, ALEXANDER JOHN100 GOVERNERS TRACE STE 110 PEACHTREE CITY, 30269Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOOK, CARY DEWAYNECHATTANOOGA, 374050000Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYDAVIDSON, JONIQUA A2913 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DIAZ, EDUVIELLIVES IN A HOTEL SUPER 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFORD, JOSEPH HENRY5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GONZALEZ, EMILIO1402 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEGONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI1649 AURORA AVE CLEVELAND, 37211Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWGRAHAM, REMEKIA QUANNA3806 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONHARMON, DILLION DEVON1200 MCCORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHERNANDEZ, KATELYN A1486 MORRIS HILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000JACKSON, PATRICK LAMONT1908 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063840Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDJOHNSON, GLENDALYN DANIELLE4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KING, JARED LEVITICUS5230 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANALEWIS, TAQUILLA ALIZE1709 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000MANSFIELD, TAYLOR MORGAN260 SHASTEEN BEND DR WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAYWEATHER, TAELOR ASHLEA2124 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062331Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS3104 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045243Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS BURNINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTMICKEL, SOMMER JEAN217 ROBIN LN NW CLEVELAND, 373124267Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MINER, RAY-JAY S1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNIXON, JACOB LEVI4030 DELL WAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPRESLEY, DARNIKA417 BANNAWOOD CT HERMITAGE, 37076Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000RAMEY, SUZANNE JACQULYNE16 S LYNN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00RAMIREZ, NANCY900 AIRPORT RD LOT 78 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERIDGE, MICHAEL STEPHEN7012 GLEN COVE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY771 7 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROMINE, JEREMIAH C727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSAMUELS, NICHOLE BETH3730 KERI LANE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SAWYER, KENNETH ERIC LYDELL2412 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTSCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO15095 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLAUGHTER, TAMERA MARIE3919 CAMELLIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, ELIZABETH LOUISEHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY ( THEFT OVER $1,000)SMITH, JAVON DAYLAN3971 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG. ASSAULT)SMITH, KENDRA NICOLE1446 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE LARGO, 33770Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM1312 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUMMERS, GREGORY SCOTT511 ROBERTS MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, EMMITT EUGENE2054 LIONHEART L APT 204 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTIPPS, BRANDON LEE3330 LOCKWOOD TERRECE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONTRAMMELL, WYLIESHA JOYSHAYA4511 SHAWHAND ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSESPEEDING**MUST APPEARCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION**2NDTROWEL, ALEXANDER SCOTT14400 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWALDROP, ELIZABETH NICHOLE906 LINLEY ST ANDERSON, 29625Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEBB, JAMES ROBERT906 ARDEN WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRINKING UNDER AGE/POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL IN TOWN PWESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIABLE FETUS AS VICTIMFALSE IMPRISONMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWHITE, JAMAAL CAMERON LEE563 N. PEPPERCORN LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL HOMICIDEATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYWHITED, SARAH PAULINE130 STEELE RD RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000