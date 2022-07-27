 Wednesday, July 27, 2022 91.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Smedley Says She Believes Same Individuals Who Used Attack Ads Against Her Are Behind "Shameful" Mailers Against Sharpe

Sabrena Smedley
Sabrena Smedley

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley said Wednesday she believes "shameful" attack ads against County Commissioner David Sharpe were from the same individuals who ran a hit campaign against her and Matt Hullander in the county mayor race.

Weston Wamp narrowly won the county mayor race, which was highlighted by a flurry of late attacks on Ms. Smedley and Mr. Hullander.

He denied that he nor his campaign had anything to do with the ads, though they came from a group closely tied with his campaign.

The series of attack mailers against Commissioner Sharpe included one showing a young boy about to enter a school. The mailer says, "School Shooters Are Lurking. And Commissioner David Sharpe Would Open The Door For Them."

Another says he would get rid of officers at the schools. Commissioner Sharpe said he was part of an effort that recently assured for the first time that there will be an officer at every Hamilton County public school.

Chairman Smedley said, "I have sat silent for a long time. The same kind of tactics were used against me and Mr. Matt Hullander."

She said, "If somebody had put a blindfold on me and laid that (anti-Sharpe) mailer in front of me and let me look at it, I would have sworn that it came from the same individuals that put out mailers on me and Matt."

She stated, "It's despicable to put a child on a mailer and say that anybody up here would let a gunman into a school. Frankly, I'm ashamed of whatever Republican is responsible."

Ms. Smedley said in her election, "I took the high road. I let it go. But you've hit a nerve with me today.

"In my case, they had a beautiful child who was masked with a red X and said, 'Sabrena Smedley is in bed with the liberal teachers union' and said I wanted their child masked." She said that was far from the truth.

She stated, "I can't believe anybody would use a child in that manner. Shame on them."

Ms. Smedley said that Commissioner Sharpe's Republican opponent, Ruth Jeno, had condemned the ad. Ms. Smedley said, "That didn't happen in my case."

Commissioner Randy Fairbanks said, "In nine out of 10 cases where this happens, we know who's behind it. We know this is the crap they do.

"We know who does it. We know the experts, but they aren't called out."

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said in all his campaigns he never used a negative mailer.

He said, "People don't like it, and you don't have to do that to win."


Police Blotter: Woman Doesn’t Want Her Neighbor To Talk To Her; Woman Puts Down $1,200 Rent Payment On House, But It's Already Occupied

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Giant Steps Canceled Due To COVID


A woman on Dixon Street told police her neighbor talks to her when she is outside and that she doesn’t like it. She asked police to ask her neighbor to stop talking to her. The officer told the ... (click for more)

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER ... (click for more)

Due to an instance of COVID in the cast, Chattanooga Theatre Centre is cancelling this weekend's performances of Giant Steps: An Urbean Musical. For those with tickets for this weekend, the ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Doesn’t Want Her Neighbor To Talk To Her; Woman Puts Down $1,200 Rent Payment On House, But It's Already Occupied

A woman on Dixon Street told police her neighbor talks to her when she is outside and that she doesn’t like it. She asked police to ask her neighbor to stop talking to her. The officer told the woman police cannot order someone to stop casually greeting their neighbor. * * * Police were dispatched to a suspicious activity on W. 14 th Street Court where a woman said someone ... (click for more)

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER $220,000.00 METCALFE, JAMES K MEDICAL EXAMINER $213,706.83 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN $210,120.00 COGSWELL, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Make All Hamilton County Pay For Chattanooga's Stadium Mistake

Quote: “Councilman Chip Henderson said the brave push forward though all details may not be worked out, while the timid stand pat until everything is finalized on paper.” I ask Mr. Henderson, every member of the City Council and every public official pushing this effort: Would you conduct your own personal finances in this manner? Really, I doubt it. You personally wouldn’t buy ... (click for more)

What's The Deal, Parkridge?

We are fortunate for a city our size to have three excellent hospitals in the area. Erlanger, Parkridge and CHI Memorial provide excellent service to their patients and Memorial is even rated #2 in the state behind Vanderbilt. However Parkridge is blocking Memorial's planned new facility in North Georgia by contesting and appealing the Certificate of Need required by the state ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols Wait, While Pruitt Gets Ripped

The investigation is now complete regarding the Tennessee football violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt. There were 18 level one allegations, the most serious named by the NCAA. It appears that there were more than $60,000 paid to players or their families, including $12,500 given by Pruitt's wife Casey to a player's mother to make her car payments. Tennessee's quick response ... (click for more)

Siani Leads Lookouts Past Rocket City

These past few weeks have been tough for the Chattanooga Lookouts as very little has gone their way. The month of July has surely been one to forget as they had lost 15 of their first 18 games in those 25 days and had fallen into last place in the AA South’s North division with a dismal record of 4-17. They had a five-day break last week with the Major League All-Star game ... (click for more)


