Beard Gets 15-Year Sentence In Road Rage Killing Of Teen

Friday, July 29, 2022
Terry Beard
Terry Beard
A man charged with killing a teen in a road rage incident on E. Third Street has been sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison.
 
Terry Julius Beard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in an appearance before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman.
 
Police said several people witnessed the road rage killing of 19-year-old Caleb McKean on the afternoon of Aug.
7, 2020. One got the tag number of the distinctive Mazda driven by the shooter. 
 
That let police to Beard, who confessed and was charged with criminal homicide. He was 43 at the time of his arrest.
 
At approximately 2:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1300 block of East Third. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.
 
Witnesses stated to police that a dark-colored, hatchback-style Mazda vehicle pulled up to the right side of the victim's vehicle and fired two shots into it. A few hours later police located the suspect vehicle at 4020 Kirkland Ave. Police conducted a traffic stop, and detained the people in the vehicle - Beard and a female.
 
Upon questioning, Beard stated to investigators that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
 
He said it "started as a road rage incident before he decided to shoot the victim."
 
Beard said the gun was in the center console of his vehicle. A 9mm pistol was located there.
 
Police said video footage from RTIC and Speedway Gas Station cameras showed the Mazda fleeing the scene. It had a very distinctive clear cut peeling on the roof.
 
Police said Beard is a convicted felon on charges of aggravated robbery and escape.
 

Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says “Someone Please Take This”

Murder Charge Dismissed Against Morgan Nicole Copeland In Drug Overdose Death

Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says “Someone Please Take This”

A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. His Ford Mustang was left on private property at the Hamilton County School Credit Union until the morning when the man could get it removed. * * * A man at 4805 Highway 58 told police

Murder Charge Dismissed Against Morgan Nicole Copeland In Drug Overdose Death

A second-degree murder charge against Morgan Nicole Copeland has been dismissed. She was charged in the March 24, 2018, overdose death of Nicholas Jackson. Ms. Copeland, who was 28 at the time, was also indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury for tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. The indictment said the victim died from the unlawful distribution

Opinion

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50's) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served

Ruth Jeno Had No Part In Campaign Smear Tactics

As a former Red Bank mayor, I can attest to Ruth Jeno's integrity and dedication to public service. I assure you that the campaign smear tactics weren't contrived or condoned by her. I encourage everyone to vote for Ruth. I'm afraid that the ruthless attacks against her opponent will result in a win for her opponent. Howard Cotter

Sports

UTC Football Picked First In SoCon Coaches/Media Polls

The Chattanooga Mocs are looking forward to the looming 2022 football season. Evidently, it is for good reason according to the Southern Conference coaches and media who both selected the Mocs No. 1 in their respective preseason prognostications. The squad received five of eight available first-place votes on the coach's side with 60 total points (of a possible 64). ETSU was

Lookouts Beat Rocket City In Rain-Shortened Game

Nothing has come easy for the Chattanooga Lookouts in recent weeks. The month of July has been one to forget as they had lost 16 of 20 games prior to Thursday's game and were battling daily just to maintain a little self-respect. The Rocket City Trash Pandas have been in town this week and the two teams had split the first two games, but the Lookouts got a little help from


