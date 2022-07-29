Beard Gets 15-Year Sentence In Road Rage Killing Of Teen

A man charged with killing a teen in a road rage incident on E. Third Street has been sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison.

Terry Julius Beard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in an appearance before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman.

Police said several people witnessed the road rage killing of 19-year-old Caleb McKean on the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2020. One got the tag number of the distinctive Mazda driven by the shooter.

That let police to Beard, who confessed and was charged with criminal homicide. He was 43 at the time of his arrest.

At approximately 2:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1300 block of East Third. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses stated to police that a dark-colored, hatchback-style Mazda vehicle pulled up to the right side of the victim's vehicle and fired two shots into it. A few hours later police located the suspect vehicle at 4020 Kirkland Ave. Police conducted a traffic stop, and detained the people in the vehicle - Beard and a female.

Upon questioning, Beard stated to investigators that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

He said it "started as a road rage incident before he decided to shoot the victim."

Beard said the gun was in the center console of his vehicle. A 9mm pistol was located there.

Police said video footage from RTIC and Speedway Gas Station cameras showed the Mazda fleeing the scene. It had a very distinctive clear cut peeling on the roof.

Police said Beard is a convicted felon on charges of aggravated robbery and escape.