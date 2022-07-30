213-Acre Walden's Ridge Park Taking Shape; Land Transferred To Hamilton County

The 213-acre Walden's Ridge Park - just 10 miles from downtown Chattanooga - is taking shape.

The North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy is transferring the property to Hamilton County, and there will be a conservation easement through the Land Trust of Tennessee.

Christy Cooper, general services administrator, said that means the land cannot be developed, mined or timbered.

She said groups have already been at work building trails on the steep mountainside. Activities will include hiking, mountain biking and rock climbing.

Ms. Cooper said the only responsibility for the county would be maintenance of an upper gravel parking lot adjacent to the W Road.

She said the county would not need to add to its Parks and Recreation staff.