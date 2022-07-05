 Tuesday, July 5, 2022 87.0°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


33-Year-Old Son Of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole Killed In Wreck In Kentucky

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The 33-year-old son of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole was killed in a head-on car crash in Mercer County, Ky., on Monday.

Also killed in the wreck on the Bluegrass Parkway was 82-year-old Donald Jackson, of Harrison County, Ky.

Authorities said Mr.

Jackson was apparently driving on the wrong side of the road and struck the Eversole vehicle. The coroner said the elderly man may have been having a medical emergency before the wreck.

Joshua Eversole lived at Nelson County, Ky.

A statement issue Tuesday said, "Hamilton County Commissioner-elect Jeff Eversole and his wife Denise mourn the passing of Jeff’s son Joshua W. Eversole, who was killed in a car accident on the morning of Monday, July 4, 2022.

"It is with great sadness that the family shares this news. They are grateful for all the support they have received thus far. We ask that you please respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time."

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 53 of the parkway.


July 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Drinking Ladies Can’t Find Their Friend; Woman Says Her Drink Was “Spiked”

July 5, 2022

33-Year-Old Son Of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole Killed In Wreck In Kentucky

July 5, 2022

Interesting Dugger Family Lived At Several Locations At The Foot Of Cameron Hill


A woman at Station Street at 26 Station St. told police she and some friends came to Chattanooga from Rome, Ga. to drink. They started the night at South Side Social and then went to Station ... (click for more)

The 33-year-old son of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole was killed in a head-on car crash in Mercer County, Ky., on Monday. Also killed in the wreck on the Bluegrass Parkway was 82-year-old ... (click for more)

Several members of the interesting Dugger family made their homes near the foot of Cameron Hill. They were some of the last occupants of the historic Whiteside home. "Los" Dugger, like Sam ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Drinking Ladies Can’t Find Their Friend; Woman Says Her Drink Was “Spiked”

A woman at Station Street at 26 Station St. told police she and some friends came to Chattanooga from Rome, Ga. to drink. They started the night at South Side Social and then went to Station Street. While at the bars, one friend, Jordan, also met up with some people she knew. After some time of drinking, the woman and her friends were ready to leave. Jordan wanted to hang with the ... (click for more)

33-Year-Old Son Of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole Killed In Wreck In Kentucky

The 33-year-old son of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole was killed in a head-on car crash in Mercer County, Ky., on Monday. Also killed in the wreck on the Bluegrass Parkway was 82-year-old Donald Jackson, of Harrison County, Ky. Authorities said Mr. Jackson was apparently driving on the wrong side of the road and struck the Eversole vehicle. The coroner said the elderly ... (click for more)

Opinion

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Uncovering Chattanooga’s Hidden Gem

Missionary Ridge is Chattanooga's "diamond in the rough" that can spearhead a new era in our city's growth. Way back on Nov. 25, 1863, soldiers under the leadership of General Ulysses S. Grant stormed Missionary Ridge and broke the back of the Confederacy. The Battle of Missionary Ridge demonstrated the superior forces of the industrialized North and gave their soldiers a chance ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it’s entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there’s nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Birmingham

It’s been a tough week for the Chattanooga Lookouts, but it all ended on a positive note with a come-from-behind victory over the Birmingham Barons Sunday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts had to come back twice against the Barons after the division leaders scored five unearned runs in the fourth inning for a 6-5 lead after leading 1-0 in the first. It wasn’t the prettiest ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors