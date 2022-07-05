33-Year-Old Son Of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole Killed In Wreck In Kentucky

The 33-year-old son of County Commissioner-Elect Jeff Eversole was killed in a head-on car crash in Mercer County, Ky., on Monday.

Also killed in the wreck on the Bluegrass Parkway was 82-year-old Donald Jackson, of Harrison County, Ky.

Authorities said Mr. Jackson was apparently driving on the wrong side of the road and struck the Eversole vehicle. The coroner said the elderly man may have been having a medical emergency before the wreck.

Joshua Eversole lived at Nelson County, Ky.

A statement issue Tuesday said, "Hamilton County Commissioner-elect Jeff Eversole and his wife Denise mourn the passing of Jeff’s son Joshua W. Eversole, who was killed in a car accident on the morning of Monday, July 4, 2022.

"It is with great sadness that the family shares this news. They are grateful for all the support they have received thus far. We ask that you please respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time."

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 53 of the parkway.