New Stadium Topic Likely To Come Up At Wednesday Meeting Of Sports Authority

The Chattanooga Sports Authority Board meets once a year. Last year the annual meeting lasted 15 minutes. This one could be longer.

The little-known panel is set to convene on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the J.B. Collins room at the City Council building.

City and county officials said a new "community" stadium to be used by the Chattanooga Lookouts would be operated by the Sports Authority.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger recently said he would like to get the stadium deal in place before he leaves office - just seven weeks away. Mayor Tim Kelly is also pushing the stadium idea as a "catalyst" for a much-wider development at the long-stagnant U.S. Pipe/Wheland property on the Southside.

Others, including Republican county mayor nominee Weston Wamp, want a slowed-down process and a full and open discussion of how the stadium would be paid for.

The Wednesday agenda for the Sports Authority Board makes no mention of a new stadium.

Board members have not been given any resolutions dealing with the topic.

There is an item on the agenda for "Other Business."

Sports Authority Board members are Calvin Jones, Ray Adkins, chairman Hicks Armor, Harry Knox, secretary-treasurer Bill Lockhart, Richard Johnson, vice chairman Marcus Williams and Ryan King. One seat is vacant on the nine-member board.

At the meeting last year, attorney Rob Robinson told the board that it is the city through the Sports Authority, not the RiverCity Company, that is the landlord on the current AT&T Field on Hawk Hill. He said the city "worked a deal" and RiverCity is no longer involved.

The property is leased to the Lookouts.