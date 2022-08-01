Police Blotter: Man With Flat Tire Can’t Decide If He Wants Police Help; Man And Woman Argue Over $40 Air Conditioner

An officer responded to a broken-down car on I-24 westbound that was pulled off onto the shoulder of the interstate with its hazard light flashing. Dispatch informed police that the complainant had a flat tire and could not get the lug nuts off of the tire. Police spoke with the driver and he said he was waiting on roadside assistance to help him change his flat tire. He denied help from the first and second officer that arrived on the scene. Because his car was disabled on the interstate at nighttime, the officer parked his patrol vehicle behind the man’s car with emergency lights initiated to insure safety for him as they waited for roadside assistance. Police waited for approximately 30 minutes until dispatch told the officer the man had called back in asking for an estimated time on roadside assistance and informed dispatch that police were behind his vehicle but were not providing help. The officer spoke with the driver again and asked if he needed additional help and he said he was waiting for the police to help. The officer told the man he was police and offered to help him try and remove the lug nuts from his tire but as the officer attempted to remove his tire, he began to firmly tell the officer to stop and not to break his lug nuts. The officer told the man he would have to call roadside assistance that will have the proper tools to get his tire off if he did not want police assistance. He denied police help and said he would call roadside assistance.

An officer reported that a man had flagged him down on I-24 westbound and said that a second driver had indicated that he had struck another vehicle. The man stopped at the first safe location and called police. He spoke little English (Spanish speaking) but said he did not believe he had struck anyone. There were no other vehicles or people on scene and no other crashes were called in by anyone that might have been involved. The man examined his truck and trailer and could not find any signs of damage, and neither could police.

A woman on Patten Chapel Road told police she heard someone knock on her door and say "Help Me". She didn’t look outside when this occurred. Police checked the area and didn’t find anyone.

An officer saw a motorcycle with no back lights traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Hixson Pike. There was a white male and a white female wearing a white tank top and white shorts on the motorcycle. There was no tag on the back of the motorcycle. The officer followed the bike to initiate a traffic stop for the traffic violations. The officer saw the woman turn and look behind them towards the patrol vehicle. The motorcycle took off at a high rate of speed when the officer initiated emergency lights. The officer turned off emergency lights and saw the motorcycle going over 100mph southbound on Hixson Pike, then turned onto Lupton Drive towards Red Bank. A BOLO was issued for the motorcycle. Prosecution is pending further suspect information.

A woman said she was locked out of her apartment on Citico Avenue. Police knocked on the door and her sister answered. The sister said the woman didn’t live there and has only spent the night with her. Police offered the woman a ride, but she refused.

A woman at the Waffle House at 2024 E. 23rd St. told police there was a man in a vehicle, possibly a black Ford Fusion, that drove by and asked the woman why did she testify against his sister. The woman said she just wanted a report completed of the encounter.

Police responded to a wellness check on Clayton Drive. Once on scene, officers spoke with a woman who said she couldn’t get the resident to come to the door. Officers knocked on the window and the resident came from the back room. She was very agitated and didn’t want to speak with police. She said she was fine and asked officers to leave the home. She said she wasn’t going anywhere to talk to anyone.

Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Amnicola Highway and found a backpack with a firearm, a phone on the dashboard and a glass pipe in the center console. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and he said it didn’t belong to him. He said he lent the vehicle to a worker of his and he would call the worker to see if the vehicle was stolen from him. The weapon was run through info to see if it was stolen, and it wasn’t. Police took all property recovered from the vehicle to the Chattanooga Property Division as found property. There is no known owner at this time.

A man at Roadtec at 800 Manufacturers Road told police someone busted out his front passenger window with a big rock. He thought that they might have stolen his handgun but he found it located in between the front seats. He said it might cost $100-$200 to get the window fixed.

An officer responded to suspicious activity on Wauchula Street where a woman said a silver Subaru was circling the house and took a picture of her house and the neighbor’s house. The car was last seen traveling northbound on Wauchula Street. The woman said it was an older white male driver that was the only occupant of the vehicle. The officer drove through the area and was unable to locate a car matching the description. The woman said there have been recent break-ins in the area and was concerned. The house was added to the watch list for two weeks.

A woman on W. 38th Street called police and said she left her 2015 Jeep Compass unlocked in the driveway of her boyfriend's residence and left her purse and backpack inside of it. Sometime during the night someone stole her property.

A man on E. 23rd St. told police someone stole the antenna off of his 2014 Jeep Patriot. He didn’t know the replacement cost at the time.

A man on Central Drive told police he had money stolen from his account that he and the other account holder didn’t know about. The man had no idea how anyone had his information for the account. He believes it was the other account holder’s son but has no evidence he took any money, he just believes it was him. Police asked the man to send any evidence he finds that would provide suspect information.

A man on Drew Road told police around 3 a.m. someone jacked up his 1994 Buick Roadmaster and removed the catalytic converter and stole it. They also rummaged through his 1994 Chevy K1500 4x4 pickup and stole his volt meter. He has video but the quality is not sufficient to help recognize a suspect.

A woman on N. Holly Street told police she was at the address to get her air conditioner back. She said a man took the air conditioner from her apartment approximately three days ago and put it into his mother’s room. She had contacted the man about the air conditioner several times and he told her that he didn't have it. She picked up the man’s brother and he slipped up by saying that he and the man got the air conditioner. The woman came to the house and saw the air conditioner in the window. She wanted the man to give her money for the air conditioner or give her it back. The man arrived and said he and the woman were together approximately two or three days ago when she made dinner and had him over. While with each other, he asked her if he could use the air conditioner for his mother's room since she was sick. The woman told him he could use it so the man and his brother got the air conditioner from the woman’s apartment. The woman said she just wanted the air conditioner back or for the man to pay her for it. After further discussion, both agreed the man would give the woman $40 in cash and wished that they did not talk to each other any further. The $40 was given to the woman and was told the man didn’t want her talking to her again.