Brooke Pippenger Begins Duties As Town Consultant For The Town Of Lookout Mountain, Tn.

Brooke Pippenger has begun her duties as the Town Consultant for the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. - a role that current Mayor Walker Jones had added to his duties after the retirement of Dwight Montague in 2018.

Prior to accepting the position, Ms. Pippenger worked with the Mother’s Day Out Program at Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church. She had served as the program director since 2012, where she supervised a staff of 24 women and managed a preschool ministry for families.

Originally from Knoxville, Ms.

Pippenger graduated with a liberal arts degree in Speech Communications and a minor in Psychology from UTK. She worked in the non-profit sector, serving as a youth director at the YWCA in Knoxville. After moving to Chattanooga, she began a five-year career working for Siskin Children's Institute, formerly Siskin School and Children's Wellness Center (a joint program created by TCTCH and Siskin Foundation). Her responsibilities included developing and implementing Safety City, a portable city that traveled to local elementary schools with the goal of teaching injury prevention to children.

Ms. Pipppenger served as the coordinator for the Chattanooga SAFE KIDS Coalition, a group of like-minded professionals including local fire and police, educators, health officials and volunteers. After attending playground safety school sponsored by NPPS, National Program for Playground Safety, she was able to help with the development of the new "boundless" playground for Siskin Children's Institute. With her experience in playground safety and accessibility, Ms. Pippenger served as a resource to the community, including assisting in the development of the new Mountain Maze Playground at the Town Commons on Lookout Mountain.

As her children began attending Lookout Mountain School, Ms. Pippenger became involved in both PTA and recreation, serving as PTA president, softball commissioner and a Recreation Board member. She began serving on the Lookout Mountain Town Commission in 2014 in the Parks and Playground role and in 2020, was elected to serve as the education commissioner.

She said, “My husband Andy and I moved to Lookout Mountain almost 22 years ago. We love the community and the many opportunities that it has offered our family through the years. I am honored to serve the town in this role.”



The Pippengers have three children - a son Wiley, who is beginning his senior year at Rhodes College in Memphis, daughter Janie, who is in her second year at King's College London, and daughter Marguerite, who is beginning her senior year at Baylor School this fall.