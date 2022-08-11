 Thursday, August 11, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sheriff Cross Intervenes When Tour Bus Tries To Drop Off Illegal Immigrants In Dade County

Thursday, August 11, 2022
Sheriff Ray Cross said he personally intervened after he was told that tour buses were dropping illegal immigrants off in Dade County.
 
He said he told the bus driver to keep traveling to a big city that would have more resources for them that the rural North Georgia county.
 
This account is on the Dade County Sheriff's Facebook page:
 
"After receiving a call that tour buses were dropping off illegal immigrants at the Pilot in Rising Fawn, Sheriff Cross responded to the truck stop and immediately observed a tour bus which appeared to be dropping off subjects at that location.
"Sheriff Cross approached the subjects and found that the bus was transporting illegal immigrants from Texas, en route to Washington, DC. The bus driver advised that this was one of their stops along their route, and several illegal immigrants had already decided to get off the bus and end their trip in Rising Fawn. Based off Sheriff Cross' conversation with the bus driver, it appeared as if the illegal immigrants were being encouraged to exit the bus at this location, with the impression that Chattanooga was within walking distance.
"Sheriff Cross immediately got a translator, and created dialogue with the illegal immigrants, as well as the bus staff. After a short discussion with all the parties involved, the illegal immigrants chose to get back on the bus and continue their journey out of Dade County, and on to Washington, DC. Sheriff Cross spoke to the owner of the bus line and requested that he encourage his drivers not to drop off illegal immigrants in the rural areas of Dade County, where they have no resources, but preferably in a larger city, where resources are more readily available.
"Sheriff Cross immediately contacted state legislators, as well as the governor's office, and made them aware of the situation. State Representative Mike Cameron contacted Sheriff Cross this afternoon and told him that the governor's office advised that they also contacted the owner of the bus line, and agreed with Sheriff Cross' recommendation to not drop off migrants in Dade County.
"As always, Sheriff Cross remains dedicated to keeping the citizens of Dade County safe."

