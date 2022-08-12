 Friday, August 12, 2022 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Largest Federal DOT Grant In UTC History to Make Downtown Chattanooga An Electric Vehicle Testbed

Friday, August 12, 2022
Chattanooga will be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with municipal, private industry and research partners.
 
Funding will come from a $4.5-million U.S. Department of Transportation grant award—the single-largest of its kind in UTC history - announced this week and another $4.7 million from industry partners, UTC, Chattanooga city government and EPB.
 
The winning Chattanooga proposal is for a networked system that will enable electric vehicle drivers to more readily locate charging stations.
Charging opportunities will be customized for drivers as a result of the system recognizing the charge level of individual electric vehicles, volume and pace of traffic and electric grid power demand to recommend charging stations and types by locations.
 
The proposal was submitted by Chattanooga’s Smart City program and its development was led by Osama Osman, Chief Scientist and Smart Transportation Thrust Lead for UTC’s Center for Urban Informatics and Progress (CUIP) and CUIP Founding Director Mina Sartipi, also Guerry Professor in the UTC Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
 
“This award is a game changer,” Professor Osman said. “It will transform Chattanooga into a living testbed for all sorts of smart transportation technologies, making the city a leader in EV deployment and EV charging management and set the stage for more transformation yet to come.
 
“The idea is to connect EV users to customized charging opportunities considering traffic conditions and electric grid status - customized in the sense of the charging station type, such as ‘fast’ - and location to be recommended to an EV user based on their current charge, how much time they have, real-time traffic status, and state of the electric grid.”
 
Chattanooga is the only Tennessee site awarded one of the 10 U.S. DOT grants totaling $45.2 million. All funded projects involve the use of advanced intelligent transportation systems technologies that will improve mobility and safety, provide multimodal transportation options and support underserved communities, according to DOT.
 
Funding for the Chattanooga project will implement the technology needed to help drivers locate and recommend electrical vehicle charging stations.
 
Professor Sartipi said the proposal, titled “End-to-End Decision Support System for Integrated Smart Electric Grid and Transportation System Management,” is based on “a three-year plan.”
 
“In the first year, we will develop the architecture and the ConOps as well as the procurement of the devices,” she said. “In the second year, we will install and test the equipment. Relevant algorithms will be developed and baselines will be established. During the third year, we will collect data, analyze it and measure the impact.”
 
The smart city test bed UTC established in 2019 along M.L. King Boulevard is a starting point, Sartipi said. Its use of cameras and sensors has yielded anonymous data for vehicle traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists.
 
“This grant will not only expand the footprint of the testbed, but it also brings EVs and their charging needs into the picture,” Professor Sartipi said.
 
“The state of Tennessee plans to have 200,000 EVs on the road by 2028. As we scale, the equity and inclusion must be considered to equalize the accessibility of the charging stations. This proposal will help to understand the challenges and opportunities in all neighborhoods with EV charging and traffic management in a mid-size city.”
 
CUIP Testbed Manager Austin Harris, UTC Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering Vahid Disfani and UTC Professor of Civil Engineering Ignatius Fomunung are key contributors to the project. Collaborators included experts from the Colorado School of Mines and industry partners Ouster, Seoul Robotics, Cubic, Iteris, Applied Information and Temple.
 
More information: Read the U.S. DOT Federal Highway Administration press release.

August 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Steals 2 Cases Of Beer While Employee Is Cleaning The Cooler; Man Believes His Girlfriend Is Posing As Another Woman Texting Him To Catch Him Cheating

August 12, 2022

Hickory Valley Road Apartment Complex Sells For $25.6 Million

August 12, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police that as he was cleaning the beer cooler an unknown man came in and took two cases of beer. The employee estimated the value of the beer ... (click for more)

An apartment complex on Hickory Valley Road has sold for $25.6 million. Evergreen at Hickory Valley is at 1507 Hickory Valley Road. It was built in 1974 on 14.1 acres. The sale was to ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Steals 2 Cases Of Beer While Employee Is Cleaning The Cooler; Man Believes His Girlfriend Is Posing As Another Woman Texting Him To Catch Him Cheating

An employee at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police that as he was cleaning the beer cooler an unknown man came in and took two cases of beer. The employee estimated the value of the beer stolen to be approximately $40. The employee described the man as a black male, approximately 60 years in age, wearing a white tank top, shorts and a hat. * * * While on routine patrol, ... (click for more)

Hickory Valley Road Apartment Complex Sells For $25.6 Million

An apartment complex on Hickory Valley Road has sold for $25.6 million. Evergreen at Hickory Valley is at 1507 Hickory Valley Road. It was built in 1974 on 14.1 acres. The sale was to Vem Evergreen Llc, Clh Evergreen Llc from Tw Evergreen Owner Llc. (click for more)

Opinion

A City In Search Of A Symbol - And Response

Assurances have been given of a much larger and varied utilization of the 141-acre former Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site, not merely a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Discussion of the proposed new stadium for Chattanooga has dominated the use of the dormant site. Additional usages of the property itself as well as “ripple effects” of the development intentionally move ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

Sports

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors