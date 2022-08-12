”Most Wanted” For TennCare Fraud Finally Arrested

One of the “most wanted” for TennCare fraud is no longer on that list but has been located and booked on the charge.The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Friday announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tn. She is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Ms. Horner allegedly claimed to TennCare that her minor child was living with her, but that was not the case. As a result, TennCare paid more than $28,084 in fees and claims on her behalf.“This arrest is significant because Ms.Horner was classified as one of our ‘most wanted’ because we weren’t able to locate her for more than a year,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “Everyone at the OIG is grateful for our partners in local law enforcement agencies who assist us in locating people who are being sought for TennCare fraud.”The TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony, and theft of services charge is a class C felony. The case is being prosecuted by District 24 Attorney General Matthew F. Stowe, who serves Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry Counties.The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare. In the last year ending June 30, 2021, the total estimated cost avoidance was more than $7.5 million. TennCare's budget is comprised of both federal and state dollars. To date, 3,177 people of been charged with TennCare fraud.The OIG’s “Most Wanted” list can be located online at https://www.tn.gov/finance/fa-oig/fa-oig-most-wanted.html. Anyone with information about a wanted subject is urged to use the contact information on the page.Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”