”Most Wanted” For TennCare Fraud Finally Arrested

Friday, August 12, 2022
One of the “most wanted” for TennCare fraud is no longer on that list but has been located and booked on the charge. 

The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Friday announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tn. She is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Ms. Horner allegedly claimed to TennCare that her minor child was living with her, but that was not the case. As a result, TennCare paid more than $28,084 in fees and claims on her behalf.

“This arrest is significant because Ms.
Horner was classified as one of our ‘most wanted’ because we weren’t able to locate her for more than a year,”  Inspector General Chad Holman said.  “Everyone at the OIG is grateful for our partners in local law enforcement agencies who assist us in locating people who are being sought for TennCare fraud.” 

The TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony, and theft of services charge is a class C felony.  The case is being prosecuted by District 24 Attorney General Matthew F. Stowe, who serves Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry Counties. 

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare. In the last year ending June 30, 2021, the total estimated cost avoidance was more than $7.5 million. TennCare's budget is comprised of both federal and state dollars. To date, 3,177 people of been charged with TennCare fraud. 

The OIG’s “Most Wanted” list can be located online at https://www.tn.gov/finance/fa-oig/fa-oig-most-wanted.html. Anyone with information about a wanted subject is urged to use the contact information on the page. 

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.  Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”

August 12, 2022

Buses With Immigrants From Texas Regularly Pass Through Chattanooga

Buses with immigrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., and New York City apparently pass through Chattanooga regularly. Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross on Thursday told of an encounter with a Texas bus of immigrants at Trenton. On Friday, two Texas buses were at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Brown's Ferry Road by I-24 in Lookout Valley. The buses had ... (click for more)

Brian Smith Joins City’s Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director

The city of Chattanooga on Friday announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new communications and marketing director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective Friday. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Mr. Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the department to ... (click for more)

Neighbors Unite To Express Concerns About New Apartment Complex

Response to: Neighbors to Planned 708-Unit Apartment Complex Register Their Disapproval Clarifying the Record As a member of the large group who gathered to express their concerns about the proposed 708-unit apartment complex, I am writing to express my appreciation for and pride in our community. Our community is primarily made up of small, diverse, and unorganized neighborhoods. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Freaks Of College Football

It has been almost 20 years since Bruce Feldman, a marvelous sportswriter for theathletic.com and Fox Sports, came up with the idea of identifying the “Freaks” of college football. Wait, being called a freak is a good thing, a very good thing, on a football team. It means you are so strong or so fast or so “athletic” that your own teammates and coaches stand in awe, be it in the ... (click for more)

WindStone Chosen As Host Site For 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional

Twelve golf facilities across the nation, including WindStone in Ringgold, Ga., have been named host sites for the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regionals taking place in September. Nearly 200 teams of junior golfers ages 10-17 will enjoy two days of competition. Through PGA Jr. League, kids ages 17 and under learn and play golf on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys ... (click for more)

UTC Football Fall Practice Preview

Palpable excitement filled the air this past Tuesday evening at Finley Stadium. As players in various states of undress poured out from a pair of school buses and into the locker room, equipment managers and assistant coaches scurried to set up equipment. The hits of Drake, Future, and other rap stars began to play from the stadium’s loudspeakers as players, now uniformly outfitted ... (click for more)


