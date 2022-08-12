 Friday, August 12, 2022 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Fleischmann Hits Passage Of "Democrats’ Tax Hike And Spending Spree Bill"

Friday, August 12, 2022

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann hit passage by House Democrats of a "partisan reconciliation bill that raises taxes on workers and job creators and spends hundreds of billions in new government spending."

 

He said, “For two years, the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats have forced trillions in borrowing and spending, onerous new regulations, and big government overreach on the American People.

Today’s vote in the House of Representatives is a continuation of Democrats’ radical policies that have led to record high inflation and energy prices and decimated our economy. Americans want inflation lowered, affordable energy and gas, our police funded, and the border secured. Democrats’ bill does none of this.

 

“President Biden and Democrats in DC have chosen to support Green New Deal policies, a bloated IRS to target workers and families, more spending, and new taxes that will hit workers and job creators the hardest. The passage of this bill underscores the critical importance of every American going to the polls in November to deliver a resounding message to DC that we must end the radical policies of the last two years.”


